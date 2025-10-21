Household Refrigerators And Freezers Market To Reach USD 167.38 Billion By 2030, Driven By Energy Efficiency, Smart Features, And Premium Product Adoption

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Household Refrigerators and Freezers Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the household refrigerators and freezers market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Household Refrigerators and Freezers Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the household refrigerators and freezers market size reached USD 140.99 billion in 2025 and is projected to attain USD 167.38 billion by 2030, reflecting a 3.49% CAGR. The demand for premium multi-door and French-door refrigerators is also contributing to the market's steady expansion, supported by ongoing kitchen renovations and modernization across both developed and emerging regions.

In addition to these growth drivers, the household refrigerators and freezers market share is influenced by regional trends, with North America holding the largest share and the Middle East and Africa emerging as fast-growing markets.

Key Trends in the Household Refrigerators and Freezers Market

1. Energy Efficiency and Regulatory Compliance

Energy-efficiency regulations in North America and the EU are boosting demand for refrigerators using natural refrigerants like R600a and R290, replacing older, less efficient models.

2. Growth in Emerging Markets

Rising incomes in India and China, along with urbanization and lifestyle changes, are driving first-time purchases of larger, premium refrigerators, boosting household refrigerators and freezers market share.

3. Smart and Connected Appliances

Smart-connected refrigerators in developed markets, featuring remote monitoring and energy management, are increasingly adopted for convenience and efficiency, driving growth in the premium, high-tech household refrigerators and freezers segment.

4. Retail and Supply Chain Strategies

Omnichannel retail expansion and regional manufacturing investments are improving product availability, mitigating semiconductor delays, and enhancing consumer access, supporting steady growth in the household refrigerators and freezers market.

Market Segmentation

By Type:

Top-Freezer Refrigerators

Bottom-Freezer Refrigerators

Side-by-Side Refrigerators

French Door Refrigerators

By Capacity:

Less than 300 Litres

300–500 Litres

Greater than 500 Litres

By Distribution Channel:

Multi-Branded Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Other Distribution Channels

By Geography:

North America: United States, Canada, Mexico

South America: Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America

Europe: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden), Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC): China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia South-East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines), Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA): United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Players in the Household Refrigerators and Freezers Market

Whirlpool Corporation – A leading global manufacturer of household appliances, offering a wide range of energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers.

Haier Smart Home (including GE Appliances) – Focuses on smart and connected refrigeration solutions, combining innovation with regional manufacturing capabilities.

LG Electronics – Offers advanced, energy-efficient, and smart refrigeration models with features like smart connectivity and inverter technology.

Samsung Electronics – Known for premium and smart-connected refrigerators with innovative designs and high-tech functionalities.

Electrolux AB – Provides a variety of household refrigeration products, emphasizing sustainability and energy-efficient appliances.

Conclusion

The household refrigerators and freezers market is experiencing steady growth, driven by urbanization, rising incomes, and demand for smart, energy-efficient, and premium models. Expansion of retail channels, adoption of natural refrigerants, and local manufacturing investments support market competitiveness and ongoing development.

US Household Refrigerators Market

The United States Household Refrigerators Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 0.5% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by rising adoption of smart refrigerators and the increase in new housing starts, which drive demand for modern, energy-efficient refrigeration units.

Europe Household Refrigerator Market

The Europe household refrigerator market is projected to grow from USD 13.36 billion in 2025 to USD 15.53 billion by 2030, reflecting a steady 3.06% CAGR. This growth is driven by consumer preference for energy-efficient appliances, with EU regulations encouraging the replacement of older models. Additionally, the increasing popularity of French-door refrigerators, which offer premium features and larger capacities, is contributing to the market's expansion.

Household Side by Side Refrigerator Market

The Household Side by Side Refrigerator Market is projected to grow at a 5.12% CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for energy-efficient and stylish kitchen appliances. Additionally, the rising popularity of online retail channels is expanding consumer access to a broader range of side-by-side refrigerator models, further fueling market expansion.

