Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market Set To Reach USD 6.87 Billion By 2030, Driven By Demand For Fuel-Efficient Fleets And Aftermarket Services Mordor Intelligence

"Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

The commercial aircraft landing gear market is positioned for strong growth, with the market size in 2025 estimated at approximately USD 4.22 billion and projected to reach about USD 6.87 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 10.24 %. The commercial aircraft landing gear market is benefitting from renewed commercial airframe production, fleet renewal programmes, and the need for advanced maintenance solutions. As airlines strive for lower fuel burn and enhanced operational reliability, the commercial aircraft landing gear market size continues to expand, offering suppliers and service providers new opportunities. This press release provides an in-depth commercial aircraft landing gear market analysis, covering key trends, segmentation, and major players shaping market share and growth.

Key Trends in the Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market

Fleet renewal and higher narrow-body production: The ramp-up in production of single-aisle aircraft has driven demand for landing gear assemblies. The narrowbody segment led with about 55.45 % revenue share in 2024.

Aftermarket growth outpacing OEM deliveries: While OEM deliveries captured around 62.54 % of revenue in 2024, the aftermarket for landing gear systems is advancing with a projected CAGR of approximately 13.20 %. This shift underscores the importance of overhaul, exchange and service-contract models in the commercial aircraft landing gear market analysis.

Technology adoption and material light-weighting: The use of advanced materials and health-monitoring sensors is gaining traction. For instance, braking systems are forecast to post an 11.24 % CAGR due to rapid adoption of carbon-disk brakes.

Regional infrastructure expansion and aftermarket support demand: Regions such as the Middle East & Africa are projected for high growth (approx. 12.45 % CAGR to 2030) owing to large airport build-out programmes and expanding carrier fleets.

Supply-chain pressures and long-term service agreements: Scarcity of certain raw materials (e.g., forged titanium) has encouraged airlines and MROs to secure long-term landing gear maintenance and exchange contracts, impacting the commercial aircraft landing gear market in terms of business models and demand patterns.

Market Segmentation of the Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market

By Landing Gear Type

Main Landing Gear

Nose Landing Gear

By Aircraft Type

Narrowbody

Widebody

Regional Jet

By End User

OEM

Aftermarket (MRO, Retrofits)

By Sub-Systems

Actuation System

Steering System

Braking System

Strutural System

Other Sub-Systems

By Geography

North America

Asia pacific

Middle east&Africa

Europe

South America

Key Players in the Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market

Safran SA

Honeywell International Inc.

RTX Corporartion

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Conclusion

The commercial aircraft landing gear market is entering a period of sustained expansion, driven by rising aircraft deliveries, fleet replacement for fuel-efficiency, increasing aftermarket interventions, and regional infrastructure investment. With the commercial aircraft landing gear market size in 2025 estimated at approximately USD 4.22 billion and forecast to reach about USD 6.87 billion by 2030, there are substantial opportunities across suppliers, service providers and operators. The segmentation data show that main gear systems and narrowbody aircraft will anchor share, but aftermarket, braking subsystems and rapidly growing regions such as Middle East & Africa will be critical drivers of future commercial aircraft landing gear market growth. Industry participants that align with these trends by offering lighter materials, predictive maintenance, and scalable service offerings stand to gain share in this dynamic environment. As airlines continue to modernise fleets and outsource landing gear support, the commercial aircraft landing gear market analysis underscores both demand momentum and evolving business models.

