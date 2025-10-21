Peerless Media Honored With Two 2025 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards

MENAFN - GetNews)



Recognized for Excellence in Editorial and Design Across Multiple Brands

FRAMINGHAM, MA - October 21, 2025 - Peerless Media, a leading business-to-business media company serving the logistics, supply chain, materials handling, and manufacturing industries, is proud to announce it has won two prestigious 2025 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards, honoring excellence in editorial and design across the publishing industry.

Polly Chevalier, Art Director at Peerless Media, was named Designer of the Year, recognizing her outstanding creative direction and visual storytelling across the company's portfolio.

In addition, Supply Chain 24/7 earned the Website of the Year Award.

SupplyChain247 is Peerless Media's premier online resource for supply chain professionals and supply chain news.

Peerless Media also received several finalist honors, underscoring the company's depth of editorial talent and innovation:



Brian Straight – Editor of the Year finalist, Supply Chain Management Review (SCMR)

Modern Materials Handling – Print Magazine of the Year finalist

SCMR's Straight Talk Newsletter – Newsletter of the Year finalist Modern Materials Handling,“How Supply Chains Are Adopting AI (AI Coming Your Way)” – Single Article finalist



“These awards are a reflection of the immense talent we have across Peerless Media,” said Brian Ceraolo, President and CEO of Peerless Media.“It's a privilege to work alongside such dedicated professionals who are truly at the top of their game. Their creativity, innovation, and commitment to quality are what continue to drive our success and leadership in the markets we serve.”

The Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards are among the most respected honors in publishing, celebrating the best in editorial content and design across all forms of media.

About Peerless Media

Peerless Media is the leading provider of independent business content and information serving the supply chain, logistics, materials handling, manufacturing, robotics, design engineering, and health and safety sectors. Its brands include Logistics Management, Supply Chain Management Review, Modern Materials Handling, NextGen Supply Chain Conference, SupplyChain247, Robotics247, MaterialHandling247, Digital Engineering247 and Worksafety247. Through award-winning journalism, research, events, and digital platforms, Peerless Media connects decision-makers to the insights that drive business forward.