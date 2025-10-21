Sharp Auto Body Exposes Insurance Steering Tactics And Urges Drivers To Take Back Control Of Their Repairs

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Louie Sharp - Owner, Sharp Auto Body"Sharp Auto Body in Island Lake, Illinois, has launched a campaign exposing insurance steering practices, educating drivers on their legal right to choose OEM-certified repairs, and helping them secure full insurance payouts for safe, factory-standard collision repair.

Island Lake, Ill. - October 21, 2025 - Sharp Auto Body, a trusted collision repair center serving the greater Chicago area, has launched a bold new campaign calling out insurance company steering. This widespread practice quietly costs drivers thousands of dollars risking their safety and the safety of their loved ones, at the same time, lowering the value of their vehicle.

Across Illinois and throughout the country, insurance companies are steering (pressuring and misleading) consumers into using specific repair shops on their "preferred" or "recommended" lists. What most drivers do not realize is that many of these shops agree to cost-cutting measures that protect insurance company profits instead of prioritizing driver safety.

“We see it all week long,” said Louie Sharp, founder of Sharp Auto Body.“Drivers are told they have to go to a certain shop or that they will have to pay extra if they choose us. None of that is true. In Illinois, it is your legal right to choose any repair facility, and you should choose one that works for you, not for your insurance company. We consistently get our clients thousands of additional dollars ensuring their vehicle is repaired to the manufacturer requirements.”

By law, consumers have the rights to choose where their vehicle is repaired. Yet many drivers still fall victim to misinformation designed to keep claims cheap and corporate payouts low. The result is often inferior parts, unsafe shortcuts, and vehicles returned to the road without proper factory-standard repairs.

Sharp Auto Body is fighting back by helping drivers recover the full amount they are owed and ensuring every repair is completed safely, correctly, and according to manufacturer specifications. In one recent case, Sharp's team secured an additional $11,000 from an insurance company after uncovering underpaid repair estimates.

“Insurance companies have shareholders. We have clients. The difference is who we answer to,” added Sharp.“We will always put safety and integrity ahead of saving the insurance company's bottom line.”

Sharp Auto Body's I-CAR certified, trained technicians specialize in working directly with insurers to make sure claims are paid in full. Their focus is not on minimizing costs, but on repairing vehicles with OEM parts, proper calibration, and complete safety restoration. The company also provides free loaner cars, free pickup & delivery, free onsite estimates, lifetime warranties, and step-by-step claim guidance to ensure our clients are never taken advantage of during a stressful time.

Drivers who have recently been in an accident are encouraged to call 847-526-1343 or visit to learn their rights and discover how to get the safe, high-value repair they have already paid for through their insurance premiums.

About Sharp Auto Body

Founded by Louie Sharp, Sharp Auto Body is a certified collision repair center located in Island Lake, Illinois, proudly serving Island Lake, Crystal Lake, McHenry, Wauconda, Lake Zurich, and the greater Chicago area. The company advocates for consumer rights in collision repair and provides factory-certified repairs that preserve vehicle safety, integrity, and value.