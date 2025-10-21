WORLD Press Machine: China's Premier Power Press Manufacturer

MENAFN - GetNews)WORLD Press Machine, established in 1953, proudly stands as China's leading professional power press manufacturer with over 70 years of excellence. As the largest branch factory of World Group, we specialize in comprehensive metal forming solutions ranging from 6.3-ton to 2500-ton capacity.

Our extensive product portfolio includes mechanical presses, C-frame presses, H-frame presses, pneumatic presses, hydraulic shearing machines, press brakes, and fiber laser cutting machines with automatic accessories.







"Working together for customer success drives our innovation," stated our spokesperson. "We deliver advanced power press solutions serving automotive, appliance, electronics, hardware, and construction industries worldwide."

WORLD's state-of-the-art facilities feature cutting-edge equipment including iron casting lines, plasma laser cutting machines, welding robots, gear hobbing machines, Pama boring and milling centers, CNC lathes, and three-coordinate measuring instruments. Our three strategic R&D centers in Shanghai, main factory, and Ningbo house over 100 experienced engineers dedicated to continuous innovation.

We excel in automotive manufacturing applications, providing complete automatic press lines for G1/G2 parts production. Small and medium enterprises benefit from our JH21 C-type pneumatic presses and JW31 straight side presses for hardware manufacturing.

Yingxin World Machinery, our exclusive exporting center since 2009, manages global distribution and provides comprehensive OEM services, professional installation support, and worldwide after-sales service. Standard machines maintain ready stock for immediate delivery, while customized orders require 2-30 days lead time.

Our commitment to environmental responsibility drives continuous improvement in machine design, optimizing material utilization while reducing energy consumption and maintaining highest safety standards.

For more information, visit

About WORLD Press Machine:

WORLD combines 70+ years of manufacturing heritage with cutting-edge technology to deliver superior metal forming solutions globally, serving diverse industries with precision, reliability, and excellence.

Contact Information:

Phone: +86-13817590728

Email: ...