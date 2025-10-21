A Nation At A Crossroads: Bud Hunton's“Dealing With Diseases” Delivers A Stunningly Timely Diagnosis Of America's Health

MENAFN - GetNews)



Author's Tranquility Press announces the release of a vital and comprehensive guide that connects the dots between COVID-19, bird flu, political shifts, and the very future of American healthcare.

MARIETTA, GA - In a world still reeling from the aftershocks of a global pandemic, a new book arrives not a moment too soon. Bud Hunton's "Dealing with Diseases," released by Author's Tranquility Press, is a sweeping and urgent exploration of the interconnected crises shaping our health, our economy, and our society. This is not just a look back at the COVID-19 years; it is a crucial field guide to the complex health landscape we navigate today.

Hunton masterfully weaves together breaking news and deep analysis, presenting a narrative that is as compelling as it is informative. The book tackles the startling headline that influenza has now surpassed COVID-19 as a leading cause of death in some periods, a shift that has caught many by surprise. It delves into the rising threat of H5N1 bird flu, breaking down the real risks to our food supply and public health, answering the pressing question on everyone's mind: are our eggs and milk safe?

But "Dealing with Diseases" looks beyond the viruses themselves. Hunton connects the dots to the profound socio-economic and political tremors we are experiencing. He examines how the pandemic may have catalyzed a global political shift among young people, the ongoing impact of supply chain disruptions on grocery prices, and the stark partisan divides that now influence everything from vaccine uptake to trust in public health institutions.

With chapters on the "Quad-demic, the resurgence of measles, the future of AI in healthcare, and an insightful analysis of health policy under the new Trump administration, this book offers a 360degree view of the challenges at hand. It is a must-read for anyone who wants to understand not just what is happening, but why it matters and how we can protect ourselves and our families moving forward.

"Dealing with Diseases" is available for purchase now on Amazon. Equip yourself with the knowledge to understand the headlines and navigate the future. This is the book we need right now.

About the Author

Bud Hunton is a retired Navy Hospital Corpsman and former hospital department director with decades of experience in medicine and education. His unique background, spanning hands-on patient care, hospital management, and 22 years as a college instructor, provides him with a distinct and authoritative lens through which to examine public health. He is the author of fourteen non-fiction books.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a top-tier publishing house dedicated to helping both new and established authors achieve their publishing dreams. The company offers a full suite of services that includes book production, marketing, and publicity, ensuring authors can focus on their craft while their books reach a wide and appreciative audience.