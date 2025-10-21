Policereport.Info Expands Service To Alaska, Making It Easier For Residents To Obtain Crash And Police Reports

MENAFN - GetNews)PoliceReport, the private website that helps people request official police and accident reports, is now serving Alaska. With coverage across all 355 cities and boroughs, the platform provides clear instructions for anyone who needs the Alaska Motor Vehicle Collision Report or a local police report.

“From Anchorage to remote villages, Alaska's roads can be challenging,” said Anthony Paluzzi, founder of PoliceReport.“Our guide was designed so that anyone can find the right form and agency without confusion. We take the guesswork out of which office to contact and what information you need.”

How Alaska's Crash Report System Works

Most accidents in Alaska are investigated either by the Alaska State Troopers or by municipal police departments. Officers complete the Motor Vehicle Collision Report, also known as Form 12 200, which is divided into multiple parts and includes coding tables printed directly on the report.

Reports are typically processed within five to fourteen business days, and fees range from ten to thirty dollars depending on the location. PoliceReport directs users to the correct agency-whether the collision occurred on a state highway or a local street-and provides links for online or mail requests.

In many cases, rural areas require additional coordination and may experience delays due to weather or distance.

Unique Features of the Alaska Report



Part A of the 12 200 form records the crash date, time, borough or city, number of units, road conditions and lighting, and includes event code tables along with a large diagram grid for sketching the scene.

Codes printed on the form eliminate the need for separate code sheets, helping officers fill out reports accurately even in remote regions. Three part structure allows officers to collect basic crash data, vehicle and person details and diagram information in an organised way.

Why Crash Reports Matter

Official police reports provide the foundation for insurance claims, legal proceedings and personal records. Without them, claims can be delayed or denied, and drivers may be exposed to future disputes. In Alaska's unique environment, accurate documentation is even more important because investigators often travel long distances to reach crash scenes and conditions can change rapidly. PoliceReport helps ensure residents receive the proper documentation to protect themselves.

How PoliceReport Helps

Identify the correct agency – Users enter a city or borough and the platform shows whether the Alaska State Troopers or a municipal police department handled the crash.

Access the right form – The site links to the Motor Vehicle Collision Report (Form 12 200) and any supplemental sheets, and explains which parts to submit for your situation.

Submit securely – Instructions cover online submissions where available and mail or in person requests for rural areas. Required documents include a valid ID, crash date and location, and the names of involved parties.

Understand fees and timing – Users are reminded of the typical fee range and processing time of five to fourteen business days.

Nationwide Reach with a Local Focus

Although this announcement highlights Alaska, PoliceReport serves drivers across the United States. The platform offers state specific guides for every jurisdiction and updates its instructions as agencies revise forms or procedures. From the tundra of Alaska to the islands of Hawaii, drivers trust PoliceReport to simplify the process of requesting official reports.

About PoliceReport

PoliceReport is a privately owned website that provides free information on how to obtain official police and accident reports nationwide. With clear instructions, secure online request tools and customer support, the site helps individuals secure crash, incident and traffic reports. PoliceReport is not a government agency and partners with licensed professionals when necessary to fulfil requests. For more information, visit