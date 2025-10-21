Prestige Group Set To Launch Phase 2 Of Raintree Park In Whitefield

MENAFN - GetNews)Prestige Group, one of India's most reputed real estate developers, is coming up with Prestige Raintree Park Phase 2 (Prestige Evergreen ), the next chapter of its landmark residential community in Whitefield, East Bengaluru.

After the exceptional success of Phase 1, which received an overwhelming response from homebuyers and investors, Phase 2 is set to build upon the same vision of quality, design excellence, and modern living. Located along Whitefield – Varthur Road, the project enjoys excellent connectivity to major IT corridors, schools, hospitals, and shopping destinations - making it a preferred address for families and professionals alike.

Prestige Raintree Park Phase 2 will feature a collection of 1BHK, 2 BHK, 3 BHK, and 4 BHK apartments, thoughtfully designed to offer comfort, natural light, and ventilation. The development will also include premium lifestyle amenities such as:



A fully equipped clubhouse with leisure and fitness facilities

Swimming pools and indoor game zones

Multi-sport courts and landscaped gardens Children's play areas and walking trails

Emphasizing sustainability and community living, Phase 2 is envisioned as a vibrant extension of the existing Prestige Raintree Park campus - combining serene green spaces with world-class infrastructure.

BookNewProperty, an authorised channel partner for Prestige projects, is now inviting Expressions of Interest (EOI) for Prestige Raintree Park Phase 2. Interested buyers can pre-register to receive priority updates on pricing, floor plans, and launch offers.

Project Highlights



Project Name: Prestige Raintree Park Phase 2

Developer: Prestige Group

Location: Whitefield – Varthur Road, Bengaluru

Configurations: 2, 3, and 4 BHK Apartments

Status: Coming Soon | EOI Open Channel Partner: BookNewProperty

For pre-launch enquiries and priority access, visit

About Prestige Group

Founded in 1986, Prestige Group is among India's most trusted real estate brands with a diverse portfolio spanning residential, commercial, retail, and hospitality projects. With over 280 completed developments, Prestige continues to redefine urban living through innovation and design excellence.

About BookNewProperty

BookNewProperty is a dedicated platform for new residential project launches across India. As an authorised channel partner for top developers, the platform helps homebuyers discover and book premium properties with transparency and ease.