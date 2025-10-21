“Stressed To Splessed” Wins Award In The Self-Help Category At The Prestigious New York Book Festival

MENAFN - GetNews)Author, speaker, and inner-healing coach Susan Troth is celebrating a major milestone: her transformative book, Stressed to Splessed: The Faith-Based Journey to Find Healing, Hope, and New Horizons, has been honored with a Self-Help Category Award at the New York Book Festival, a national recognition that celebrates excellence in writing and meaningful contributions to readers' lives.

Rooted in Psalm 23 and written with both tenderness and truth, Stressed to Splessed walks readers through Susan's signature 8-part S.P.L.E.S.S.E.D. framework-a spiritual roadmap that helps those navigating loss, trauma, and transition move from overwhelmed and stuck to renewed and strong.

Blending scripture, storytelling, and soul care practices, Susan gently leads readers to surrender their pain, lean into God's promises, process emotions, and rediscover purpose. Her approach has resonated deeply with individuals and groups alike, and this recent award further affirms the book's powerful impact.

“This recognition is such a gift,” says Troth.“But more than an award, it's a reminder that God uses our deepest valleys to write stories of hope. Stressed to Splessed is my invitation to anyone who's weary and wondering if healing is possible-it is.”

The New York Book Festival honors books that make a meaningful difference, and Stressed to Splessed stood out for its faith-filled, practical approach to personal transformation. It offers not just insights but a pathway to healing, helping readers find strength to endure today and courage to look forward to tomorrow.

Stressed to Splessed is available now wherever books are sold, including Amazon. Susan's newly released Stressed to Splessed Companion Guide is also available, offering an 8-week study experience perfect for individuals, small groups, and ministries.

About the Author:

Susan Troth is the author of Stressed to Splessed and the creator of the S.P.L.E.S.S.E.D. framework-a faith-rooted journey designed to help women and men process pain and walk into purpose. Through speaking, books, retreats, coaching, and her online community, Susan helps others find healing, hope, and new horizons.