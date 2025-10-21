Brotherhood, Beachfronts, And Big Dreams:“Some Guys” Is A Hilarious Tale Of Friendship And Ambition

Oct 21, 2025 - What do you get when five misfit young men from East London land in paradise with empty pockets and oversized dreams? Some Guys -a bold, funny, and deeply human new novel by Tony Silver & Trevor Rix-answers that question with charm, wit, and a whole lot of heart.

Blending British humor with a coming-of-age story full of romance, hustle, and misadventure, Some Guys follows Tom, Theo, Gerry, Henry, and Jean-Philip as they arrive in Honolulu, chasing the fantasy of building a hotel and building new lives. What they find instead are dead-end jobs, love stories they didn't expect, and a crumbling shack that may just become their greatest opportunity yet.

From Hackney to Hawaii

At its core, Some Guys is about transformation. The five protagonists-each carrying their own unique pasts and personal baggage-embark on a journey of survival, growth, and unexpected self-discovery. Whether its Tom navigating romance with a stunning LA girl named Hannah, Theo dreaming of a Greek restaurant empire, or Henry finding his place in a flamboyant cabaret scene, the novel captures how real friendships can become the foundation of something far greater.

“People think of paradise as a place,” says co-author Tony Silver.“But in Some Guys, we explore the idea that paradise is also a moment, a feeling, and sometimes just the right people at the right time.”

A Story of Hustle, Heart, and Hilarious Chaos

With vivid characters, sharp dialogue, and an energetic setting, Some Guys reads like a sitcom-meets-summer-drama, loaded with one-liners and poignant moments in equal measure. From awkward job interviews and cabaret mishaps to late-night beach parties and emotional reunions, the book balances humor with depth.

Trevor Rix adds,“We wanted to create something relatable-something that celebrates the kind of friendships where you're not just surviving the chaos together, but creating your future out of it.”

Set across beaches, backstreets, and shady side hustles, Some Guys delivers not just a laugh-out-loud narrative, but an emotional arc that speaks to anyone who has ever risked everything to chase a dream.

In addition to its core group of five guys, Some Guys introduces a cast of dynamic women-Hannah, Coco, Juliette, and Georgia-each with their own arcs, adding emotional depth and romantic intrigue to the story. Together, they shape a world that is as unpredictable as it is inviting.

Whether it's a spontaneous cruise to Barbados, a high-stakes restaurant opening, or a late-night philosophical chat with a towering beach-dweller named Paul Deverre, the novel's many twists keep readers turning the pages.

About the Authors:

Born after WWll in east of London, Attended 1st post war comprehensive school. Met Trevor Rix my co-author. Worked for a number of international Trading Companies until I started my own. Worked 35 years there then sold it and retired and started writing.

Book Name: Some-Guys

Author Name: Tony Silver & Trevor Rix

ISBN Number: 196964432X

Hardcover Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here