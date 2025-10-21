Benavest Partners With Backnine To Offer Life And Annuity Solutions Through Quote & Apply Platform

MENAFN - GetNews)BenaVest, a leading national insurance FMO General Agency specializing in, is excited to announce a new partnership with. This collaboration gives BenaVest agents direct access to, an innovative digital tool that simplifies the quoting and application process for both agents and clients.

With Quote & Apply, agents can instantly compare top-rated life and annuity carriers, generate real-time quotes, and submit applications electronically-all from one streamlined interface. This partnership enhances BenaVest's suite of digital solutions and supports its mission to equip agents with cutting-edge tools that drive growth and efficiency.

“Partnering with BackNine brings tremendous value to our agents,” said Hugo Humanchumo, Agent Relations Manager at BenaVest.“The Quote & Apply platform simplifies the sales process and makes life and annuity products more accessible than ever. It's a powerful resource that helps agents save time, close more sales, and better serve their clients.”

Benefits for Agents Using BackNine + BenaVest Partnership Tools:



Access to Quote & Apply, BackNine's all-in-one life insurance quoting platform

Real-time quotes from top-rated Life and Annuity carriers

Paperless applications with built-in e-signature and underwriting tools

Seamless integration for term, whole life, and annuity products

Personalized agent onboarding and training through InsureUniversity Marketing and sales resources to boost production

About BackNine

BackNine Insurance & Financial Services, Inc. is a technology-driven brokerage that provides agents and financial professionals with tools to quote, compare, and apply for life and annuity products through its proprietary Quote & Apply platform. BackNine partners with leading carriers to simplify the life insurance buying process and empower agents with innovative digital solutions.

About BenaVest

BenaVest is a national Field Marketing Organization (FMO) dedicated to helping agents grow with ACA, Medicare, Life, Annuity, Dental, Vision, and Ancillary products. Through advanced training, digital tools, and personalized support, BenaVest delivers everything agents need to succeed, including:



Weekly training webinars and carrier sessions

Access to top-tier carriers across multiple lines of business

Free marketing platforms and lead programs Comprehensive agent onboarding, mentorship, and back-office support

Agents interested in accessing BackNine's Quote & Apply platform through BenaVest InsureUniversity can visit or call the Broker Support Line at (800) 893-7201.