Mcdonald's NY Tri-State Owner/Operators Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

McDonald's NY Tri-State Owner/Operators Hispanic Heritage Month 2025Honoring Culture, Legacy & Leadership - Powered by 360WiSE® Media

Miami, FL - October 21, 2025 - The McDonald's NY Tri-State Owner/Operators Association proudly celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month 2025, honoring the culture, legacy, and leadership of Hispanic trailblazers whose influence continues to shape America's story. Presented in collaboration with 360WiSE® Media, the campaign featured educational content highlighting icons such as Luis von Ahn, Sabrina Gonzalez Pasterski, Jessica Alba, Martin Sheen, Beto Perez, and others - representing the spirit of innovation, community, and inspiration that defines Hispanic excellence.

A Month of Recognition and Impact

Through a dynamic partnership with 360WiSE® Media, the campaign was brought to life with digital storytelling and educational outreach that reached millions. From September 15 to October 15, the celebration generated verified results via Google Analytics 4 (GA4) across 360WiSE's digital ecosystem:



6.2 Million Event Interactions (front-page active engagement)

2.1 Million New Visitors

1 Million Active Users 253,843 School Viewers (Tri-State Region)

360WiSE® Media: From Local Engagement to Global Visibility

360WiSE®, a verified global media brand headquartered in Miami, powered the campaign's storytelling and data-driven amplification across owned and syndicated channels. Through its proprietary network, the campaign achieved over 8.7 million verified engagements (GA4) on 360WiSE-owned platforms. Complementing that measurable success, 360WiSE extended visibility through strategic syndication to 400+ news outlets, spanning AP News, Bing, Yahoo News, The Globe & Mail, and others - reaching a combined potential audience of over 250 million.

This dual-channel approach cemented 360WiSE® as“the agency behind the agencies,” transforming the McDonald's NY Tri-State Owner/Operators campaign into one of the most widely viewed and engaged cultural initiatives of the year.

Community Commitment & Local Impact

The McDonald's New York Tri-State Owner/Operators Association actively funds and participates in several educational initiatives aimed at empowering young people and reducing barriers to opportunity. Local owner-operators engage year-round in charitable and community programs that uplift the next generation.

During Hispanic Heritage Month, the association proudly honors and supports Hispanic trailblazers, artists, and youth changemakers through impactful campaigns and partnerships. These initiatives highlight the power of education, representation, and unity - reinforcing McDonald's long-standing commitment to celebrating diversity and fostering community leadership.

About 360WiSE® Media

360WiSE® Media is a verified global marketing and distribution platform specializing in brand amplification, OTT streaming, press syndication, and AI-driven audience growth. Recognized for its partnerships with major brands and public figures, 360WiSE operates with the core values of Integrity, Innovation, and Impact.