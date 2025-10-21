Maywell Health Opens New Pain Clinic In Syosset, Expanding Access To Comprehensive Pain Management Services In Nassau County

MENAFN - GetNews) Revolutionary holistic approach brings integrated pain care closer to Long Island residents suffering from chronic and acute pain conditions

Syosset, NY - Maywell Health Interventional Pain Management announces the official opening of its newest location in Syosset, New York located at 49 Berry Hill Rd, Syosset, NY. The new pain clinic represents a significant expansion of Dr. Brian Mayrsohn's innovative approach to pain management, bringing his award-winning holistic treatment philosophy directly to Nassau County residents.

The Syosset location joins Maywell Health's growing network serving the greater New York area, including established locations in Manhattan's Union Square, Astoria, Plainview, and Smithtown. This strategic expansion addresses the critical need for accessible, comprehensive pain care in one of Long Island's most densely populated areas.

Dr. Brian Mayrsohn, founder and CEO of Maywell Health, brings a unique perspective to pain management that sets his practice apart from traditional pain clinics. As a pain specialist with world-class training including an interventional pain fellowship at renowned institutions, Dr. Mayrsohn combines advanced medical expertise with a holistic understanding of how pain affects every aspect of a patient's life.

“Opening our new Syosset location represents more than just geographic expansion,” said Dr. Mayrsohn.“We're bringing a fundamentally different approach to pain management right into the heart of Nassau County. Our patients no longer need to travel far distances to access comprehensive care that treats not just their symptoms, but addresses the root causes of their pain through nutrition, behavioral health, and evidence-based interventions.”

The new Syosset pain clinic will serve patients suffering from back pain, neck pain, knee pain, leg pain, nerve-related pain, muscle pain, skeletal pain, and pelvic pain. The clinic specializes in treating chronic pain conditions such as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, and hypermobility disorders.

Dr. Mayrsohn's credentials extend far beyond clinical practice. As Co-Director for Innovation and Ventures at the American Academy of Pain Medicine (AAPM) and Chair of the Committee on Innovation, he actively shapes the future of pain care on a national level. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he led development of the Fixed Resistance Connector Valve (FRCV), an FDA-approved device that treated over 3,000 patients worldwide, earning him a presidential commendation.

The pain doctor's approach begins with identifying root causes rather than simply managing symptoms. Each patient receives an individualized treatment plan incorporating the latest advancements in pain management, from traditional interventional procedures to innovative integrative therapies.

Nassau County residents will particularly benefit from having local access to specialized services that previously required travel to Manhattan. The Syosset pain clinic offers convenient scheduling and comprehensive care coordination, making it easier for patients to maintain consistent treatment while managing work and family responsibilities.

For more information or to book an appointment visit their official website .

About Maywell Health

Maywell Health is a comprehensive pain management practice dedicated to helping patients live healthier, pain-free lives. Led by Dr. Brian Mayrsohn, the practice offers holistic pain care integrating traditional medicine with complementary therapies. With locations across New York, Maywell Health provides accessible, innovative pain management solutions that enhance patient function and quality of life.