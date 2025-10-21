Spinal Implants Market Poised For Steady Growth By 2032, Fueled By Technological Advancements And Rising Surgical Volumes, Delveinsight Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic Plc., Johnson & Johnson Services

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Spinal Implants Market"The global spinal implants market was valued at USD 14,324.12 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032 to reach USD 21,899.24 million by 2032.

The Spinal Implants market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the increase in endovascular procedures, a shift toward minimally invasive surgeries, and the demand for faster patient recovery. Additionally, advancements in closure technologies and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and spinal disorders among the aging population are supporting market expansion, with consistent growth anticipated between 2025 and 2032.

DelveInsight's Spinal Implants Market Insights report offers a comprehensive overview of the current and projected market landscape, including market drivers, challenges, trends, key players, and individual company market shares, providing detailed insights into the global spinal implants sector.

Key Takeaways from the Spinal Implants Market Report

The Spinal Implants market is expected to experience moderate growth between 2025 and 2032. According to DelveInsight estimates, North America is likely to remain the leading regional market throughout the forecast period.

Key companies operating in the market include Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic plc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, NuVasive®, Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., XTANT MEDICAL, RTI Surgical, Life Spine, Inc., Globus Medical, Captiva Spine, Inc., Medacta International, ATEC Spine, Inc., Advin Health Care, Auxein Medical, Aurora Spine, Spineology Inc., Camber Spine Technologies, LLC, Exactech, Inc., and several others.

Notable recent developments in the market include:



In January 2025, Stryker signed a definitive agreement to divest its U.S. spinal implants division to Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC, a family-run investment firm specializing in the neuro-musculoskeletal sector, resulting in the formation of VB Spine, LLC.

In January 2024, Providence Medical Technology, Inc. received FDA clearance for its CAVUX® FFS-LX Lumbar Facet Fixation System, designed for lumbar spinal fusion procedures. In October 2023, Johnson & Johnson, through its subsidiary DePuy Synthes, obtained 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the TriALTIS Spine System and the TriALTIS Navigation Enabled Instruments.

These developments highlight ongoing innovation and strategic initiatives that continue to shape and expand the spinal implants market.

Spinal Implants Overview

Spinal implants are medical devices utilized in spinal surgeries to stabilize the spine, correct deformities, assist in spinal fusion, and support weakened or damaged spinal structures. They are essential in managing conditions such as degenerative disc disease, spinal fractures, scoliosis, herniated discs, spinal stenosis, and various other spinal deformities or injuries.

Spinal Implants Market Insights

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global spinal implants market in 2024. This leadership is driven by the high prevalence of spinal disorders, a well-established healthcare system, and the strong presence of major industry players. The region also benefits from the rapid adoption of advanced technologies, supportive reimbursement policies, and an increasing number of spinal surgeries. Additionally, greater awareness of minimally invasive procedures and continuous innovations in spinal implant devices are further strengthening North America's market dominance.

According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (2024), about 450,000 people in the U.S. are living with spinal cord injuries (SCI), with roughly 17,000 new cases each year. A study by the National Institutes of Health (2022) reported that around 1.6 million spinal surgeries are performed annually in North America. These injuries, often resulting from vertebral trauma, can disrupt the spinal cord's connection to the motor, sensory, and autonomic systems, necessitating surgical interventions for stabilization and repair. This growing need for spinal implants is driving market expansion in the region.

Spinal Implants Market Dynamics

According to the World Health Organization (2024), over 15 million people worldwide are living with spinal cord injuries (SCI). These injuries, often caused by road accidents, falls, or sports-related trauma, frequently require surgical interventions to stabilize, decompress, or realign the spine. Spinal implants play a critical role in these procedures by providing structural support, protecting the spinal cord, and facilitating recovery. The rising prevalence of SCI, coupled with the growing demand for efficient and minimally invasive surgical solutions, is driving the adoption of advanced spinal implant technologies and supporting market growth.

Additionally, chronic lower back pain is a key factor contributing to the expansion of the spinal implant market, particularly when associated with structural spinal abnormalities. WHO data (2023) indicates that approximately 619 million people globally were affected by low back pain in 2020, with projections estimating this number could reach 843 million by 2050 due to aging populations and demographic growth. Certain types of low back pain-resulting from spinal degeneration or nerve root compression-can cause radiating leg pain, numbness, and muscle weakness. When non-surgical treatments fail, surgical intervention using spinal implants becomes necessary. This increasing burden of chronic back conditions continues to propel demand for spinal implant solutions, contributing to overall market growth.

Spinal Implants Market Drivers:



Rising cases of spinal disorders

Increasing sports and accident-related injuries

Rising demand for non-fusion and motion preservation devices Increase in product development activities

Scope of the Spinal Implants Market Report:



Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022 to 2032 Key Spinal Implants Companies: Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic plc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, NuVasive®, Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., XTANT MEDICAL, RTI Surgical, Life Spine, Inc., Globus Medical, Captiva Spine, Inc., Medacta International, ATEC Spine, Inc., Advin Health Care, Auxein Medical, Aurora Spine, Spineology Inc., Camber Spine Technologies, LLC, Exactech, Inc., and others.

