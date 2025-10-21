Vascular Stents Market Poised For Steady Growth By 2032, Driven By Technological Advancements And Rising Surgical Volumes, Delveinsight Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Vascular Stents Market"The global vascular stents market was valued at USD 11,232.93 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032 to reach USD 18,277.68 million by 2032.

The global vascular stents market was valued at USD 11,232.93 million in 2024 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.35% from 2025 to 2032, reaching USD 18,277.68 million by 2032. This growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and associated risk factors such as obesity, hypertension, and diabetes, which are increasing the demand for effective vascular interventions. Greater awareness of heart health and the expansion of screening programs have enabled earlier diagnosis and treatment, boosting the use of stenting procedures. Additionally, the global increase in angioplasty procedures has further elevated the need for vascular stents, which play a critical role in restoring proper blood flow.

Ongoing innovations and product advancements by leading market players are enhancing clinical outcomes and expanding the applications of vascular stents, supporting continued market growth throughout the forecast period.

DelveInsight's Vascular Stents Market Insights report offers a comprehensive overview of the current and projected market trends, including market drivers, challenges, key players, company market shares, and emerging trends shaping the global vascular stents market.

Key Takeaways from the Vascular Stents Market Report

The Vascular Stents market is expected to experience moderate growth from 2025 to 2032. According to DelveInsight estimates, North America is likely to lead the global market during the forecast period.

Prominent companies operating in the market include Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, eucatech AG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Vascular Concepts (SMT), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, ENDOLOGIX LLC, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Lombard Medical, Translumina GmbH, JOTEC GmbH, iVascular, Cordis, Cook, SCITECH, among others.

Key recent developments in the market include:



In June 2024, Royal Philips successfully completed the first implantation of its Duo Venous Stent System, designed to treat symptomatic venous outflow obstruction in patients with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), following its U.S. FDA premarket approval (PMA).

In January 2024, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. received FDA clearance for its lower-profile GORE® VIABAHN® VBX Balloon Expandable Endoprosthesis (VBX Stent Graft), enhancing options for vascular interventions requiring stent grafts. Also in January 2024, Reflow Medical, Inc. obtained CE Mark approval in the European Union for its Bare Temporary Spur Stent System, intended for treating de novo or restenotic lesions in the infrapopliteal arteries alongside a drug-coated balloon (DCB) to improve drug delivery and clinical outcomes.

These developments highlight ongoing innovation and regulatory advancements that are driving growth and expanding treatment options in the vascular stents market.

Vascular Stents Overview

Vascular stents are tiny, mesh-structured medical devices designed to keep narrowed or blocked blood vessels open, commonly due to conditions such as atherosclerosis. They are typically implanted into arteries or veins using minimally invasive techniques, often during angioplasty procedures, to ensure proper blood flow and vessel patency.

Vascular Stents Market Insights

North America is expected to dominate the global vascular stents market in 2024, holding the largest regional share. This leadership is primarily driven by the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and the strong presence of leading medical device manufacturers. Additionally, high healthcare spending, supportive reimbursement policies, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies further strengthen North America's market position.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, 2024), approximately 4.9% of U.S. adults were diagnosed with coronary heart disease in 2022, while by 2023, around 12.1 million people were living with atrial fibrillation. Each year, over 795,000 individuals in the U.S. experience a stroke, with nearly 610,000 first-time cases and about 185,000 recurrent strokes, accounting for roughly one in four patients. The high prevalence of risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and sedentary lifestyles has contributed to an increasing incidence of coronary artery disease and stroke. Consequently, the demand for vascular interventions like coronary angioplasty has surged, with vascular stents playing a critical role in restoring and maintaining blood flow, thereby driving market growth in the region.

Vascular Stents Market Dynamics

According to the British Heart Foundation (2025), approximately 640 million people worldwide are living with heart and circulatory conditions. Their 2024 report further noted that coronary (ischemic) heart disease, the most common form globally, affects around 200 million individuals, including roughly 110 million men and 80 million women.

The high prevalence of coronary artery disease is a major driver of the vascular stents market. This condition, caused by plaque buildup that narrows or blocks coronary arteries, restricts blood flow to the heart and can lead to angina, myocardial infarction, and other serious complications. Vascular stents, particularly drug-eluting stents, are a critical treatment option, reopening and maintaining artery patency after angioplasty, thereby generating substantial market demand.

Furthermore, 2024 EU data shows that transluminal coronary angioplasty procedures were most commonly performed in Croatia (500.1 per 100,000 people), followed by Germany (379.3) and Bulgaria (378.4) in 2022. Across most EU countries, procedure rates ranged from 156 to 342 per 100,000 people. As angioplasty remains a widely used, minimally invasive treatment for arterial blockages, the use of stents-especially advanced options like drug-eluting and bioresorbable stents-is essential to maintain vessel openness and reduce the risk of restenosis. With the global rise in cardiovascular disease, this trend is expected to further increase demand for vascular stents.

Vascular Stents Market Drivers:



Rising cases of cardiovascular disorders and associated risk factors

Increasing awareness and screening programs

Rising number of angioplasty procedures globally Increase in product development activities

Scope of the Vascular Stents Market Report:



Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022 to 2032 Key Vascular Stents Companies: Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, eucatech AG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Vascular Concepts (SMT), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company., ENDOLOGIX LLC., Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Lombard Medical, Translumina GmbH, JOTEC GmbH, iVascular, Cordis, Cook, SCITECH, and others.

