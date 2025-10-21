Vascular Grafts Market Poised For Steady Growth By 2032, Driven By Technological Advancements And Increasing Surgical Volumes, Delveinsight BD, Getinge AB, Medtronic Plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Car

MENAFN - GetNews)



The global vascular grafts market was valued at USD 1,863.09 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.86% from 2025 to 2032, reaching USD 3,153.39 million by 2032. This expansion is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and associated risk factors such as hypertension, obesity, and diabetes, which are boosting the demand for surgical interventions. Additionally, greater awareness of heart health and the growth of cardiovascular screening programs are enabling earlier diagnosis and timely treatment, further fueling the demand for vascular grafts.

DelveInsight's Vascular Grafts Market Insights report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current and forecast market trends, including market drivers, challenges, emerging trends, key players, and individual company market shares, providing an in-depth view of the global vascular grafts market.

Key Takeaways from the Vascular Grafts Market Report

The Vascular Grafts market is expected to experience moderate growth from 2025 to 2032. According to DelveInsight estimates, North America is likely to lead the global market during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include BD, Getinge AB, Medtronic plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Terumo Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., JOTEC GmbH, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., Perouse Medical, CryoLife, Inc., BIOVIC Sdn Bhd, Abbott, Bentley, BioIntegral Surgical, Cook, Merit Medical Systems, SCITECH, Vascular Graft Solutions, Healionics, among others.

Notable recent developments include:



In November 2024, Healionics received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation for its Stargraft arteriovenous graft, designed to improve dialysis access outcomes by reducing the risks of infection and thrombosis. In January 2024, W. L. Gore & Associates obtained FDA approval for the GORE® EXCLUDER® Thoracoabdominal Branch Endoprosthesis (TAMBE), introducing the first ready-to-use endovascular graft for treating complex aneurysms involving the visceral segment of the aorta.

These advancements underscore the ongoing innovation and regulatory progress driving growth in the vascular grafts market.

Vascular Grafts Overview

Vascular grafts are medical devices designed to replace, bypass, or repair damaged or diseased blood vessels, particularly when natural healing is insufficient. They serve as artificial conduits to restore or maintain proper blood flow in arteries or veins affected by conditions such as atherosclerosis, aneurysms, peripheral artery disease (PAD), or vascular trauma.

These grafts are categorized based on origin-synthetic, biological, or composite-or application, including coronary artery bypass, peripheral vascular procedures, or hemodialysis access. Synthetic grafts, commonly made from polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) or Dacron, are favored for their durability and biocompatibility. Biological grafts, derived from human or animal tissues, offer enhanced biocompatibility and a lower risk of infection or rejection.

The growing prevalence of cardiovascular and chronic kidney diseases, an aging population, and the increasing volume of vascular surgeries worldwide are key drivers of the vascular grafts market. Additionally, technological advancements-including bioengineered and tissue-engineered grafts-along with favorable reimbursement policies and improved healthcare infrastructure, are supporting market growth.

Vascular grafts are essential for optimizing patient outcomes by ensuring effective blood circulation, particularly in critical procedures like coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), commonly performed for severe coronary heart disease. Consequently, the market continues to evolve with increased investment in research, innovation, and clinical trials, focusing on improving graft performance, durability, and patient safety.

Vascular Grafts Market Insights

North America is expected to lead the global vascular grafts market in 2024, holding the largest regional share. This dominance is primarily driven by the high prevalence of vascular diseases, a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and the widespread use of advanced surgical procedures such as endovascular repair. Additional factors supporting growth include the strong presence of major medical device manufacturers, high healthcare spending, and favorable reimbursement policies. Furthermore, increased awareness of early diagnosis and timely treatment for conditions like abdominal aortic aneurysms, along with a growing aging population, continues to fuel market expansion in the region.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, 2024), about 4.9% of U.S. adults were diagnosed with coronary heart disease in 2022, and by 2023, roughly 12.1 million Americans were living with atrial fibrillation. Each year, more than 795,000 strokes occur in the U.S., with around 610,000 first-time events and approximately 185,000 recurrent strokes, highlighting the severity and recurrence of vascular complications. These incidents, often caused by blood clots obstructing blood flow to the brain, frequently require vascular graft procedures to restore proper circulation. With the ongoing increase in cardiovascular disease prevalence, driven by aging populations and risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, the demand for both synthetic and biological vascular grafts is expected to rise steadily across North America.

Vascular Grafts Market Dynamics

According to the British Heart Foundation (2025), roughly 640 million people worldwide are living with heart and circulatory diseases. Among these, coronary (ischemic) heart disease-the most common form globally-affects an estimated 200 million individuals, including about 110 million men and 80 million women, as reported in 2024.

Additionally, approximately 56 million women and 45 million men are stroke survivors, and around 13 million people are living with congenital heart disease, with many more cases likely undiagnosed. These cardiovascular conditions often result in damaged or blocked blood vessels, necessitating surgical interventions to restore proper blood flow. Vascular grafts, whether synthetic or biological, are widely used to repair, replace, or bypass affected vessels, contributing to the growing demand in the vascular grafts market.

Furthermore, the increasing number of cardiovascular health awareness initiatives is improving early detection, preventive care, and timely surgical treatment. Global campaigns such as World Heart Day, organized by the World Heart Federation, raise awareness about cardiovascular disease, prevention, and the importance of early intervention. These efforts promote greater screening and the use of treatments like vascular grafts, particularly for high-risk populations, thereby supporting further market growth.

Vascular Grafts Market Drivers:



Rising cases of cardiovascular disorders and associated risk factors

Increasing awareness and screening programs Increase in product development activities

Scope of the Vascular Grafts Market Report:



Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022 to 2032 Key Vascular Grafts Companies: BD, Getinge AB, Medtronic plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Terumo Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., JOTEC GmbH, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., Perouse Medical, CryoLife, Inc, BIOVIC Sdn Bhd, Abbott, Bentley, BioIntegral Surgical, Cook, Merit Medical Systems, SCITECH., Vascular Graft Solutions, Healionics, and others.

