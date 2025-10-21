Angelman Syndrome Pipeline Drugs Insights Report 2025: Clinical Trials, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, NDA, IND, And Companies

DelveInsight's“ Angelman Syndrome Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in the Angelman Syndrome pipeline landscape. It covers the Angelman Syndrome Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Angelman Syndrome Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On 20 October 2025, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced a study in people with Angelman syndrome. The study will consist of 4 periods: a screening period of up to 28 days, an approximate 60-week double blind, placebo-controlled treatment period, followed by an approximate 25-month Long-Term Extension (LTE) treatment period, and an approximate 8-month Post-LTE follow-up period.

Angelman Syndrome Overview

Angelman syndrome (AS) is a rare neuro-genetic disorder that occurs in one in 15,000 live births or 500,000 people worldwide. It is caused by a loss of function of the UBE3A gene in the 15th chromosome derived from the mother. Angelman syndrome (AS) is characterized by severe developmental delay or intellectual disability, severe speech impairment, gait ataxia and/or tremulousness of the limbs, and unique behavior with an apparent happy demeanor that includes frequent laughing, smiling, and excitability.

Angelman Syndrome Emerging Drugs Profile

NNZ-2591: Neuren Pharmaceuticals

NNZ-2591 is an analog of cyclic glycine proline, a peptide (small protein) that exists naturally in the brain and is important for the development of neurons (nerve cells). NNZ-2591 was tested in the ube3a knockout mouse model, which resembles features of Angelman syndrome in humans and includes motor deficits, learning problems and alterations in synaptic connectivity and plasticity. The study compared normal mice and "knockout mice" with a disrupted gene. In the knockout mice, treatment with NNZ-2591 for 6 weeks normalized the deficits in all the tests of anxiety, daily living, sociability, motor performance and cognition as well as eliminating seizures.

GTX-102: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

GTX-102 is an investigational antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapy designed to inhibit expression of UBE3A-AS in order to prevent silencing of the paternally inherited allele of the UBE3A gene and reactivate expression of the deficient protein. GTX-102 is delivered as an intrathecal infusion. A Phase 1/2 study evaluating the tolerability and safety of GTX-102 and its effect on all major domains of the AS in pediatric patients is currently ongoing in the U.S., U.K. and Canada.

Angelman Syndrome Companies

