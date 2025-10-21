Helicobacter Pylori Infection Pipeline Drugs Insights Report 2025: Clinical Trials, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, NDA, IND, And Companies

DelveInsight's“ Helicobacter Pylori Infection Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in the Helicobacter Pylori Infection pipeline landscape. It covers the Helicobacter Pylori Infection Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Helicobacter Pylori Infection Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Helicobacter Pylori Infection Pipeline Report



In September 2025, Catalysis SL conducted a study is to assess how Carminal affects the HP eradication and recovery of gastric mucosa after successful HP eradication and effect on related symptoms. The trial will be conducted in accordance with the protocol, Good Clinical Practice (GCP) and in compliance with the regulations in force in the Republic of Serbia.

Helicobacter Pylori Infection Overview

Helicobacter Pylori is a gram-negative, microaerophilic bacterium that can infect humans. It is often found in the stomach of affected individuals and causes inflammation and ulceration. Patients harboring the bacteria are asymptomatic with abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and dyspepsia developing only after gastritis and peptic ulcer disease have set in however, these complications are less often seen in children and adolescents compared to adults. H. pylori infection is usually acquired in early childhood and persists in the absence of treatment. Transmission of H. pylori can occur via the fecal-oral, gastric-oral, oral-oral. A major risk factor for a higher prevalence of infection is lower socioeconomic status.

Helicobacter Pylori Infection Emerging Drugs Profile

TNP-2198: TenNor Therapeutics (Suzhou) Limited

Rifasutenizole (TNP-2198) is a new molecule entity discovered and developed by TenNor specifically for the treatment of H. pylori infection. Its multi-targeting synergistic mechanism delivers low drug resistance frequencies, maintaining excellent bactericidal activities against H. pylori strains isolated from various regions. Rifasutenizole has the potential to streamline the eradication regimes of H. pylori so as to improve the compliance and enable a seamless connection to the urea breath test (UBT), rendering the possibility of carrying out screening-eradication on large scale. TenNor is currently conducting a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, bismuth-containing quadruple therapy-controlled Phase III study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Rifasutenizole in the primary treatment of patients with H. pylori infection.

Table of Contents

