58-Year-Old Grandmother And Chamber President Says:“AI Is The Million-Dollar Opportunity Gen X & Boomers Can't Afford To Miss”

MENAFN - GetNews)At 58 years old,, President of the, is rewriting the rules of entrepreneurship-and she's doing it with artificial intelligence.

While many assume AI belongs to Silicon Valley's twenty-somethings, Bell-Kearney-a grandmother, entrepreneur, and lifelong creator-is proving that innovation is ageless. Her message to Gen Xers and Baby Boomers is clear: AI is your second act-and possibly your first million-dollar opportunity.

“You don't have to be tech-savvy to take advantage of this,” says Bell-Kearney.“AI has leveled the playing field. With the right tools and a weekend of focus, you can start an AI-powered business for under $200.”

From Frustration to Innovation: The Birth of ClipVinci

Bell-Kearney created ClipVinci to solve a problem she was having with her own content creation. As the host of the Good Morning Gwinnett podcast and Facebook page, she wanted to post more dynamic content-memes, comics, and short audios-but found it time-consuming.

So, she built a solution.

ClipVinci is a simple, AI-powered creative platform that lets users instantly generate memes, comic strips, and short-form audio clips from a single prompt. Users can create up to seven pieces at once and share or download them directly for social media.

“What started as a personal need became a community solution,” says Bell-Kearney.“Now, creators, small business owners, and educators can save time and boost engagement with AI that's fun and easy to use.”

The Tools That Power a Modern Entrepreneur

Audrey runs her business with an arsenal of everyday AI tools that empower her creativity and productivity. Her favorites include Lovable (for building apps fast without code), HeyGen (for avatar videos) Leonardo (for stunning visuals), Suno (for creating music), Opus Clips (for turning videos into viral shorts), ElevenLabs (for lifelike voiceovers), NotebookLM (for research and writing), Napkin (for quick idea capture), and, of course, ChatGPT (her creative and strategic co-pilot).

“These tools make me unstoppable,” she says.“I use them almost every day to run my business, produce content, and teach others how to start their own.”

Building Gwinnett's AI Future

Audrey is also the Founder of The Georgia AI Summit, held annually in Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett County's thriving tech hub-just 25 minutes from Atlanta. She's on a mission to make Gwinnett the AI innovation capital of Georgia, a place where community, commerce, and technology come together.

“Gwinnett has over a million residents and incredible talent,” she explains.“It deserves its own thriving tech ecosystem. AI can be the bridge that brings opportunity to everyone-especially those who thought it was out of reach.”

Through the Gwinnett Women's Chamber, AI Founders Academy, and Georgia AI Summit, Audrey is teaching others how to build AI-driven startups, automate workflows, and generate income with simple, accessible tools.

Changing the Narrative Around AI

Bell-Kearney knows many people still fear AI.“A lot of people think AI is coming to steal their jobs-or eat their kids because we all saw that Will Smith movie,” she jokes.“But the truth is, AI isn't here to replace us-it's here to release us.”

She wants to show everyday people that AI can be their path to freedom, creativity, and wealth creation.

“When you look at women like Arianna Huffington, who launched The Huffington Post at 55, or Vera Wang, who began designing at 40, it proves that age is not a limit-it's leverage,” says Bell-Kearney.“AI just accelerates what's already possible.”

A Legacy of Empowerment

For over 25 years, Audrey Bell-Kearney has been empowering women through media, entrepreneurship, and mentorship. As host of Good Morning Gwinnett and President of the Gwinnett Women's Chamber of Commerce, she continues to champion innovation and inclusion for women in business.

Her next chapter-powered by AI-is about creating legacy wealth, building smarter communities, and showing that wisdom and technology can coexist beautifully.

“This is our time,” she says.“AI isn't the end of the story-it's the beginning of a brand new one.”

About Audrey Bell-Kearney

Audrey Bell-Kearney is a serial entrepreneur, author, and President of the Gwinnett Women's Chamber of Commerce. She is the founder of Good Morning Gwinnett, the Georgia AI Summit, and the AI Founders Academy. With over 25 years in media, business, and leadership, she helps entrepreneurs-especially Gen Xers, Boomers, and women-use AI to build profitable, purpose-driven companies.

