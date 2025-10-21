The House That Tried To Kill Them: A Love Story Forged In Fire, Flood, And Folly

MENAFN - GetNews)



Author's Tranquility Press Unveils a Rollicking True Tale of One Couple's Eight Year Adventure in the Wilds of New Jersey

There is a stone tunnel at the entrance to Turkey Hill Road. Passing through it is like entering another world, one where the rules are written by nature and the learning curve is steep. This is the world Frederic Buse and his wife Dot entered in 1961, two young city kids with more ambition than sense, who bought a charming cobblestone house on five wooded acres. Their story, Try-N-Find-Us, is a hilarious, heartwarming, and often harrowing memoir of the eight years that followed.

This is not a story of pastoral perfection. It is a story of a well pump that breaks in the dead of winter, of a chimney that fills the living room with smoke, of a butternut tree that nearly crashes through the roof, and of a deer herd that treats the backyard like its personal stage. It is about learning the hard way that a "double seated outhouse" is more a curiosity than a convenience, and that a "herd of chickens" is, in fact, a flock.

With a voice full of wit and hard-won wisdom, Buse recounts their misadventures with a cast of unforgettable characters. There is George, the friend who almost lost his "family jewels" on the garage roof. There is Tinkle, the dog who lived up to her name. And there is Snoopy the cat, Pharaoh the German Shepherd, and a cast of neighbors who become an indispensable lifeline.

From battling a four-year drought and the ensuing mini earthquakes from a collapsing mine below their house, to surviving two monumental floods that reshaped their land, the Buses faced it all. They weathered lightning strikes, ice storms, and a swarm of bees that took up residence in their attic on a neighbor's eerie premonition. Through it all, they built a life, a family, and a deep, abiding love for the land that constantly tested them.

Try-N-Find-Us is a time capsule of 1960s country living, a tribute to the spirit of DIY, and a powerful reminder of the resilience required to turn a house into a home. It is a story for anyone who has ever dreamed of a simpler life, only to find that simple does not mean easy.

Now available on Amazon, this unforgettable memoir invites you to cross the bridge, step onto the porch, and discover the chaos and charm of a place called Try-N-Find-Us.

Try-N-Find-Us is available for purchase on Amazon in paperback and hardcover. Step through the tunnel. Your adventure awaits.

About the Author

Frederic Buse is a storyteller, engineer, and lifelong adventurer. From a graduate of a maritime college to a manager of engineering at an industrial plant, his career reflects a lifetime of curiosity and dedication.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a top tier publishing house committed to amplifying inspiring voices. They provide authors with a platform to share their unique stories, connecting readers with narratives that entertain, educate, and endure.