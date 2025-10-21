JFDA Shuts Down Non-Compliant Packaging Factory

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 21 (Petra) The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), in coordination with the Royal Commission for Environmental Protection in the capital region, closed a factory producing cardboard and plate products that did not meet food-contact safety standards.The JFDA said in a statement Tuesday that the factory lacked the necessary official approvals to manufacture food-contact packaging and failed to meet hygiene and general cleanliness requirements. Approximately two tons of noncompliant packaging materials were seized.The authority urged consumers to check for the food-grade symbol or the "cup and fork" icon on packaging, indicating the product is safe for food contact. Products without this certification are considered unsafe for consumption.The JFDA encouraged the public to report any concerns or complaints via its toll-free hotline 117114, email..., or WhatsApp at 0795632000.