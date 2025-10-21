Dow Climbs 218 Points As Nasdaq Slides

New York, Oct. 21 (Petra) The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 218 points Tuesday to 46,924, while the Nasdaq, focused on heavy technology stocks, dropped 36 points to 22,953. The S&P 500 remained unchanged at 6,735.Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices edged up to $57.86 per barrel.

