Irbid Municipality Plans Heritage Site Revitalization And Artist Gallery

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Oct. 21 (Petra) The Mayor of Greater Irbid Municipality, Emad Al-Azzam, met Tuesday with the Irbid Governorate Council Chairman, Munther Bataineh, and Director of Irbid Culture Directorate, Sultan Zghoul, to discuss plans for developing heritage houses in central Irbid and on Al-Tell hill, including converting one into a permanent gallery for local artists.Al-Azzam said the municipality aims to link heritage sites along a single cultural route. He added that JD 3 million has been allocated to acquire heritage properties and land in the Al-Tell area, and an agreement with the Ministry of Education has been finalized to remove several sheds at Al-Shahid Wasfi Al-Tell Industrial School to create a new public park.Discussions are also underway regarding the use of Hassan Kamel Al-Sabah School as part of the project.