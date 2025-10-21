Updated 2.28M Oz Mineral Resource Estimate Sets Robust Foundation For Refreshed Development Strategy

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) -(ASX: BEZ) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce an updated JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Company's Bau Gold Project in Sarawak, Malaysia, which is 98.5%-owned by the Company's Malaysian subsidiary, North Borneo Gold Sdn Bhd (NBG). This is the first major Resource update since the 2021 MRE (ASX: 6 October 2021) and includes an updated MRE for the Jugan deposit (ASX: 31 March 2025).

