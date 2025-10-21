Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Updated 2.28M Oz Mineral Resource Estimate Sets Robust Foundation For Refreshed Development Strategy


2025-10-21 07:04:56
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) (" Besra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce an updated JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Company's Bau Gold Project in Sarawak, Malaysia, which is 98.5%-owned by the Company's Malaysian subsidiary, North Borneo Gold Sdn Bhd (NBG). This is the first major Resource update since the 2021 MRE (ASX: 6 October 2021) and includes an updated MRE for the Jugan deposit (ASX: 31 March 2025).

You are invited to click the link below to read this announcement in full.

About Besra -

Besra is a gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Bau Goldfield in East Malaysia.

For further information:

Australasia

Michael Higginson
Company Secretary
Email: ...

North America

James Hamilton
Investor Relations Services
Mobile: +1 416 471 4494
Email: ...



