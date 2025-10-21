Allied Critical Metals Closes Upsized $16.25 Million LIFE Offering

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("" or the ""), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the ""). In connection with the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 27,083,266 common shares of the Company (the "" and, each, a "") at a price of $0.60 per Share for gross proceeds of $16,249,960.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for ongoing exploration and development activities on the Borralha Tungsten Project and Vila Verde Tungsten Project and for additional working capital.

The Shares were issued subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-10 6"), as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemption from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, to purchasers resident in Canada, except Quebec, and certain jurisdictions outside of Canada. Pursuant to NI 45-106, the securities offered under the Offering will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees to eligible finders in accordance with policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws consisting of (i) a cash commission of an aggregate amount of $1,042,997, and (ii) 1,738,328 finders warrants (" Finders Warrants "), with each Finders Warrant exercisable for one additional Share of the Company for a period of 24 months at $0.60 per Share from the closing date of the Offering (the " Closing Date ").

Roy Bonnell, the Company's CEO stated, "Upon closing of this $16.25 million financing, Allied is now fully funded for completion of the mineral resource estimate (" MRE ") later this year, followed by a preliminary economic assessment (" PEA ") for Borralha in early 2026, and a subsequent MRE expansion program and definitive feasibility study for Borralha by about the end of 2026. The financing also funds completion of the technical preparation work and PEA for the Pilot Plant at Vila Verde and a maiden MRE for Vila Verde in H1 2026. Now in a fully funded mode we look forward to unlocking the value in Borralha and Vila Verde in the weeks and months to come."

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

In addition, the Company wishes to announce that it has engaged Precious Metals Investments Ltd. (" PMI "). For investor relations services. The engagement is for a term of 12 months commencing October 21, 2025 with compensation totalling $150,000 USD over the term. PMI is arm's length to the Company and is located at Halsbury Commercial Centre, Village Road North, P.O. Box SS-19050, Nassau, New Providence, Bahamas; Tel: +1 (242) 325-4122; ....

The Company also hereby announces the grant of 3,300,000 stock options (the " Options ") at an exercise price of $0.72 per common share and 3,400,000 restricted share units (" RSUs ") vesting immediately to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to its omnibus equity incentive plan. 1,500,000 Options vest immediately, 1,700,000 Options vest nine months after the date of grant, and 100,000 Options vest 25% every three months after the date of grant which are granted to the investor relations advisor, The Howard Group Inc. The Options and RSUs are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of this unique metal. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea represent approximately 86% of the total global supply and reserves. The tungsten market is estimated to be valued at approximately USD $5 to $6 billion and it is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.

Please visit our website at .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: "Roy Bonnell"

Roy Bonnell

Chief Executive Officer and Director

The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the Company's Listing Statement and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under the Company's profile at ). Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed timeline and use of proceeds for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects as described in the Company's Listing Statement, news releases, and corporate presentations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's Listing Statement dated April 23, 2025 and news release dated May 16, 2025, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at for a description of additional risk factors. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

