403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Removes Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham From Terrorist Organisation List
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- An order has been laid in Parliament to deproscribe Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), enabling closer engagement with the new Syrian government, UK Home Office statement said Tuesday.
The government's decision to remove Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from the list of proscribed terrorist organisations will mean closer engagement with the new Syrian government and support UK foreign and domestic priorities, from counter-terrorism to migration and chemical weapons destruction, noted the statement.
Deproscribing HTS is part of the UK's response to the significant developments in Syria since forces led by President Ahmed Al Sharaa toppled the Assad regime last December. HTS was originally listed as an alias of proscribed organisation Al-Qa'ida in 2017.
"The former Foreign Secretary's visit to Syria in July renewed the diplomatic relationship between the UK and Syria. The UK will continue to press for genuine progress and hold the Syrian government accountable for its actions in fighting terrorism and restoring stability in Syria and the wider region. We will continue to judge the new Syrian government on their actions not on their words."
Daesh remains a significant threat in Syria. The deproscription of HTS will support this government's engagement on the counter-Daesh mission in Syria, in turn reducing the threat to the UK, it pointed out.
Deproscription will also support closer working with Syria to eliminate the Assad regime's chemical weapons programme. This government welcomes the Syrian President's commitment to destroy these weapons once and for all, the statement read, adding that the decision aligns with the announcement made by the United States earlier this year to remove HTS from its list of Foreign Terrorist Organisations. (end)
nbs
The government's decision to remove Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from the list of proscribed terrorist organisations will mean closer engagement with the new Syrian government and support UK foreign and domestic priorities, from counter-terrorism to migration and chemical weapons destruction, noted the statement.
Deproscribing HTS is part of the UK's response to the significant developments in Syria since forces led by President Ahmed Al Sharaa toppled the Assad regime last December. HTS was originally listed as an alias of proscribed organisation Al-Qa'ida in 2017.
"The former Foreign Secretary's visit to Syria in July renewed the diplomatic relationship between the UK and Syria. The UK will continue to press for genuine progress and hold the Syrian government accountable for its actions in fighting terrorism and restoring stability in Syria and the wider region. We will continue to judge the new Syrian government on their actions not on their words."
Daesh remains a significant threat in Syria. The deproscription of HTS will support this government's engagement on the counter-Daesh mission in Syria, in turn reducing the threat to the UK, it pointed out.
Deproscription will also support closer working with Syria to eliminate the Assad regime's chemical weapons programme. This government welcomes the Syrian President's commitment to destroy these weapons once and for all, the statement read, adding that the decision aligns with the announcement made by the United States earlier this year to remove HTS from its list of Foreign Terrorist Organisations. (end)
nbs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment