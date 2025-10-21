Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Madagascar Ruler Appoints New Premier


2025-10-21 07:03:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- Madagascar's leader Col. Michael Randrianirina has named businessman Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo as the island nation's new prime minister, a first step toward a new government after ousting the former president Andry Rajoelina.
Rajaonarivelo was selected as he has big experience in financial field and deep-rooted ties with international organizations, Randrianirina said in a statement on Tuesday carried by local media.
Being sworn in before the supreme constitutional court last Friday, Randrianirina denied accusations that he led a military coup, affirming the new situation came in response to the people's will.
From his exile, Rajoelina denounced the army's taking of power, saying he did not officially step down. (end)
