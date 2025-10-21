403
Cabinet Reviews Upgrade Of Sulaibikhat Bay Master Plan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- The Cabinet, in its customary meeting on Tuesday, reviewed an upgrade of the Sulaibikhat Bay development project's master plan.
In a statement following the meeting, headed by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji pointed out that Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs, Abdullatif Al-Mishari has briefed the Cabinet about the development of the master plan for Sulaibikhat Bay, which will include the establishment of nature reserves in addition to a marine reserve.
The plan comprises the establishment of residential and commercial areas, in addition to public recreational facilities. It also includes a vision for the development of the Ras Ashirj area and Ashirj Islands.
At the onset of the meeting, His Highness the Prime Minister informed Cabinet members on the outcomes of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit to Kuwait on Tuesday.
He stated that the talks between His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and President Erdogan focused on deep-rooted bilateral relations, ways to support and develop them in various fields, and expanding the framework of cooperation towards broader horizons that serve common interests. He added that the two leaders also touched upon the latest developments on the regional and international arenas.
His Highness the Prime Minister indicated that this visit culminated in the signing of agreements and memoranda of understanding as follows: A maritime transport agreement and memorandum of understanding between the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior and the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure regarding mutual recognition of seafarers' certificates; MoU on cooperation in the energy sector; and a MoU between the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority and the Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey regarding cooperation in the field of direct investment promotion.
Meanwhile, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem, briefed the Cabinet on the results of his official visit to the United States from October 14 to 18.
During his visit, Minister Al-Mukhaizeem led the Kuwaiti delegation, which included the Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait, Basil Al-Haroun, Acting Director General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development Waleed Al-Bahar and a number of officials from the Ministry of Finance to the annual meetings of the World Bank Group and the Board of Governors of the International Monetary Fund for 2025.
The minister indicated that the meeting tackled the global economic outlook, poverty reduction, and economic development.
He also informed the Cabinet on the outcome of the meeting of the Governors of Arab States with the President of the World Bank Group, Ajay Banga.
He noted that several important Arab-related issues were discussed during that meeting, most notably recovery in post-conflict countries and the World Bank's support for integrating digital transformation into labor market strategies to prepare the workforce for the jobs of the future, addressing gaps in infrastructure and human capital, and improving the business environment.
Minister Al-Mukhaizeem also briefed the Cabinet on the outcomes of the meeting of the Finance Ministers of the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan (MENAP) region with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, during which the latest economic and global developments were reviewed and views were exchanged on key global economic issues, including current economic challenges.
Moreover, he informed the Cabinet on his participation in a high-level event titled "Economic Transformation in Kuwait - Foundations for a New Era," organized by the Kuwait Banking Association at George Washington University.
The event focused on highlighting the role of the financial sector in supporting the economic transformation and diversification process in line with Kuwait's Vision 2035, as well as the strategic partnership with the United States in the fields of technology, renewable energy, and innovative finance.
The Cabinet deliberated other issues on its agenda and approved some of them and referred some others for ministerial committees for more study.
Finally, the Cabinet approved the minutes of the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Citizenship, which included cases of loss, withdrawal and revocation of Kuwaiti citizenship from some individuals, in accordance with the provisions of Decree Law No. (15) of 1959 regarding Kuwaiti nationality and its amendments. (end)
