Meralco Collaborates With Itron To Enhance Its Smart Grid Journey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Largest Electric Utility in the Philippines to Deploy Itron's AMI Network to Realize Grid Modernization Strategy

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, is working with Manila Electric Company (Meralco), the largest electric distribution utility in the Philippines, to deploy Itron's Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) solution with Intelligent Connectivity. As part of the collaboration, the network will initially manage 73,000 endpoints across Metro Manila with plans for a multi-year expansion. The collaboration is a key component of Meralco's smart grid modernization program and marks a significant step toward enhancing customer satisfaction.

Itron's AMI solution is a foundational element of its Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio and is designed to deliver long-term value. Intelligent Connectivity provides an open, IPv6-based network that leverages Gen5 mesh and cellular networking and supports not only smart metering but also a wide range of grid edge and smart city applications. For Meralco, the AMI deployment is an important part of its thrust toward a smarter, more responsive electricity system that transforms how electricity is delivered, measured and managed for the utility's more than eight (8) million customers.

The solution includes several key Itron components that work together to ensure seamless communication, data management and control across Meralco's service territory. They work together to provide the utility with:

delivered by UtilityIQsoftwareenabled by Access Pointssupported by Network Interface Cards (NICs), which are meter agnostic and compatible with multiple meter vendors.made possible by Relaysfacilitated by Micro Access Points

By investing in Itron's AMI solution, Meralco enables near real-time, two-way communication between the utility's back office and its endpoints. For example, when a power outage occurs, the utility is alerted via the Itron network, allowing for better response and restoration, reducing electricity downtime for customers and improving customer satisfaction. The infrastructure also lays the foundation for future innovations, such as integrating distributed energy resources (DERs) like rooftop solar and electric vehicles, without requiring additional infrastructure. This infrastructure gives customers more visibility into their energy usage so they can better manage their consumption.

“This collaboration signals the beginning of our AMI journey. With Itron's Gen5 solution, we are building a smart grid that not only supports the country's push toward advancing the digital economy but also enhances Meralco's customer-centricity through improved billing services, greater customer visibility into their energy use, and improved response times to outages,” said Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho.“We look forward to laying the foundation for a smarter, more sustainable energy future for the Philippines' power sector.”

“We are proud to be a part of Meralco's smart grid journey. Our proven, scalable Gen5 solution is upgrading the way Meralco delivers, measures and manages electricity. The solution is designed to support multiple meter brands, giving Meralco the flexibility to scale without vendor lock-in. For a utility with such a large and diverse service territory, that flexibility is essential to future-proofing deployments and reducing total cost of ownership,” said John Marcolini, Senior Vice President of Networked Solutions at Itron.“We look forward to working together to help Meralco modernize its infrastructure, improve reliability and deliver greater value to their customers, today and well into the future.”

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: .

Itron®, the Itron Logo and UtilityIQ® are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:

Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

509-891-3802

...

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

...

Itron, Inc.



LinkedIn:

X:

Newsroom: Blog:

