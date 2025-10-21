403
Gold Suffers Sharpest Drop In 12 Years As Silver Tumbles After Record Run
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold posted its steepest one-day fall in more than a decade on Tuesday, sliding as much as 6.3% intraday to about $4,082 per ounce, while silver fell up to 8.7% toward $47.89.
The reversal snapped a weeks-long surge that had carried both metals to successive records and drew in momentum-driven money.
A firmer U.S. dollar raised the cost of bullion for buyers outside the United States, while brighter signals around U.S.–China trade talks tempered demand for“safe-haven” assets.
After a parabolic climb, many short-term traders rushed to lock in gains, accelerating the downdraft.“It's during corrections that the true strength of a market is revealed,” said Ole Hansen, commodities strategist at Saxo Bank, adding that underlying demand could limit deeper losses.
Market structure amplified the swing. Options activity around the largest gold exchange-traded fund surged to record levels late last week, a sign of speculative froth that can worsen both rallies and pullbacks.
In silver, an unusual tightness in London had recently pushed spot prices above U.S. futures and encouraged shipments of metal to the U.K.; as that scarcity eased, prices snapped lower.
Brazil Feels the Ripple as Global Momentum Reverses
Another ingredient was limited visibility on investor positioning: delays in U.S. regulatory data left traders without a key guide to how crowded bullish bets had become.
Seasonal dynamics also played a role, with India's festival-related buying-often supportive into October-beginning to wane. For Brazil, the moves matter on several fronts.
Volatility in gold and silver can ripple into local jewelry prices, electronics supply chains that use silver, and the shares of miners and refiners with exposure to precious metals.
The real's exchange rate versus the dollar will shape how sharply these global swings are felt domestically. What happens next hinges on whether fundamental supports-central-bank purchases, interest-rate expectations, and global growth signals-reassert themselves once speculative excess is cleared.
For now, the message from markets is straightforward: after a record-setting sprint, precious metals are reminding investors that momentum cuts both ways.
