Pool Corporation To Celebrate 30 Years On Nasdaq By Ringing The Opening Bell

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COVINGTON, La., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pool Corporation (Nasdaq: POOL), the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products and a member of the S&P 500 Index, will celebrate its 30th anniversary as a publicly listed company by ringing the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite later this month.

“I am incredibly proud to celebrate Pool Corporation's 30th anniversary by having my leadership team join me to ring Nasdaq's opening bell,” stated Peter D. Arvan, president and CEO.“Pool Corporation's growth and success over the past 30 years has been built by our people. Our outstanding field leadership and support teams work together to form the most talented team in the pool and outdoor living industry, centered around providing the best customer experience. Their tireless dedication has driven, and continues to drive, our success. Every program and initiative we champion centers around supporting each customer interaction, including our POOL360 tools and digital ecosystem, innovative product partnerships and expansive sales center network. I am thankful for every team member and to our valued customers, suppliers and shareholders. As we look into the future, I am more excited than ever about the people, innovation and technology that we continue to develop to enhance the differentiated value we provide to the industry.”

Initially listed as SCP Pool Corporation on October 12, 1995, the company changed its name to Pool Corporation in 2006. Pool Corporation has grown annual sales from $161 million in 1995 to $5.3 billion in 2024 and expanded from around 800 employees to over 6,000. Since its initial listing at $0.92 per share, Pool Corporation's market value has grown to $11 billion today, providing a compounded annual growth rate of 23% in total shareholder return (TSR) to initial shareholders, double that of the S&P 500. For perspective, an investment of $10,000 at Pool Corporation's initial public offering would be worth around $4.5 million today, including dividend reinvestment.

A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time at .

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates over 450 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit .

CONTACT:

Kristin S. Byars

Director of Investor Relations

985.801.5153

...