GCC Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading supplier and producer of cement, aggregates, and concrete in the United States and Mexico, announced today its results for the third quarter of 2025. Q3 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated net sales increased 10.1% year-on-year to US$438.5 million

U.S. sales grew 14% as concrete and cement volumes increased 52.7% and 6.4%, respectively

U.S. concrete prices increased 11%

EBITDA decreased 2.9% to US$157.4 million, with a 35.9% EBITDA margin

Cash and equivalents totaled US$853.7 million

Net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) ratio totaled -0.55x as of September 2025

Earnings per share decreased 6.1% year-on-year, to US$0.3076

Free cash flow totaled US$132.4 million with an 84.1% free cash flow conversion rate GCC repurchased shares in the net amount of US$7.1 million

KEY FIGURES (millions of dollars)

Q3 25 Q3 24 Q3 25 vs. Q3 24 9M 25 9M 24 9M 25 vs. 9M 24 Net sales 438.5 398.2 10.1% 1,048.9 1,031.4 1.7% Operating income before other expenses, net 128.8 137.5 -6.3% 267.8 305.2 -12.3% EBITDA* 157.4 162.1 -2.9% 349.3 378.9 -7.8% EBITDA margin 35.9% 40.7% 33.3% 36.7% Free cash flow** 132.4 121.5 8.9% 193.2 192.0 0.6% Net income 100.9 107.3 -6.0% 214.9 245.8 -12.6% Earnings per share (US$)*** 0.3076 0.3276 -6.1% 0.6557 0.7512 -12.7%



*EBITDA: Operating income before other expenses + depreciation and amortization

**Free cash flow before growth and strategic CapEx

***Earnings per share calculated based on average number of outstanding shares during the quarter

Enrique Escalante, GCC's Chief Executive Officer, commented:“While the third quarter unfolded in a mixed environment, GCC executed with discipline and delivered revenue growth, underpinned by strong performance in our U.S. concrete business. Our teams maintained a disciplined approach across markets and ensured operational stability.”

Enrique continued,“Our focus remains on rigorous cost control, plant reliability, and investing to strengthen our network, supporting our long-term strategy to compound value into 2026.”

To access the earnings release: click here

CONFERENCE CALL

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. will host its earnings conference call on October 22, 2025.

Time: 11 a.m. Eastern Time (New York) / 9 a.m. Central Time (Mexico City)

Conference ID: 13750650

Dial in:

U.S. (toll free): 1-877-407-0789 International: 1-201-689-8562



Replay (through October 29, 2025, 11:59 p.m. ET):

U.S. (toll free): 1-844-512-2921 International: 1-412-317-6671



Listen-only webcast and replay: click here

ABOUT GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, aggregates, concrete, and construction‐related services in the United States and Mexico. The Company has an annual cement production capacity of 6 million metric tons.

Founded in 1941, the Company's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings report may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“estimate,”“intend,”“project,” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in macroeconomic, political, legal, and public health conditions, including COVID-19, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates, changes in interest rates, inflation rates, and currency exchange rates, as well as the performance of the construction industry, pricing, business strategy, and other factors.

If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this earnings report. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

For further information, contact:

GCC Investor Relations

Sahory Ogushi

+52 (614) 442 3176

+ 1 (303) 739 5943

...