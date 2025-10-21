GCC Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results
|Q3 25
|Q3 24
|Q3 25 vs. Q3 24
|9M 25
|9M 24
|9M 25 vs. 9M 24
|Net sales
|438.5
|398.2
|10.1%
|1,048.9
|1,031.4
|1.7%
|Operating income before other expenses, net
|128.8
|137.5
|-6.3%
|267.8
|305.2
|-12.3%
|EBITDA*
|157.4
|162.1
|-2.9%
|349.3
|378.9
|-7.8%
|EBITDA margin
|35.9%
|40.7%
|33.3%
|36.7%
|Free cash flow**
|132.4
|121.5
|8.9%
|193.2
|192.0
|0.6%
|Net income
|100.9
|107.3
|-6.0%
|214.9
|245.8
|-12.6%
|Earnings per share (US$)***
|0.3076
|0.3276
|-6.1%
|0.6557
|0.7512
|-12.7%
*EBITDA: Operating income before other expenses + depreciation and amortization
**Free cash flow before growth and strategic CapEx
***Earnings per share calculated based on average number of outstanding shares during the quarter
Enrique Escalante, GCC's Chief Executive Officer, commented:“While the third quarter unfolded in a mixed environment, GCC executed with discipline and delivered revenue growth, underpinned by strong performance in our U.S. concrete business. Our teams maintained a disciplined approach across markets and ensured operational stability.”
Enrique continued,“Our focus remains on rigorous cost control, plant reliability, and investing to strengthen our network, supporting our long-term strategy to compound value into 2026.”
CONFERENCE CALL
GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. will host its earnings conference call on October 22, 2025.
Time: 11 a.m. Eastern Time (New York) / 9 a.m. Central Time (Mexico City)
Conference ID: 13750650
Dial in:
|U.S. (toll free):
|1-877-407-0789
|International:
|1-201-689-8562
Replay (through October 29, 2025, 11:59 p.m. ET):
|U.S. (toll free):
|1-844-512-2921
|International:
|1-412-317-6671
ABOUT GCC
GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, aggregates, concrete, and construction‐related services in the United States and Mexico. The Company has an annual cement production capacity of 6 million metric tons.
Founded in 1941, the Company's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.
Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings report may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“estimate,”“intend,”“project,” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in macroeconomic, political, legal, and public health conditions, including COVID-19, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates, changes in interest rates, inflation rates, and currency exchange rates, as well as the performance of the construction industry, pricing, business strategy, and other factors.
If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this earnings report. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
