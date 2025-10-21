403
Commercial Building On 2.9± Acres Fronting Rt. 29 In Madison County, VA Set For Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces that online only auction bidding on a 10,000+ sf. commercial building w/loading dock on 2.96± acres with amazing visibility & flexible B1 zoning, several recent upgrades, leases in place on all units, a pending approval for mini-storage facility and located at the split of Rts. 29 & 29 Business will begin to close on Wednesday, November 12 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“Don't miss this rare opportunity to buy a highly visible income producing commercial building with recent upgrades and B1 Zoning that will meet your current or future needs,” said Nicholls.“Make plans now to bid and buy and make it yours.”
“The building is conveniently located, at the split of Rts. 29 & 29 Business on Main Street heading into downtown Madison, and a short drive to Culpeper, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg and Fredericksburg, VA,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.
The online auction's date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Date: The online only bidding begins to close on Wednesday, November 12 @ 10:00am (Eastern).
Location of the property: 1171 North Main St., Madison, VA 22727
10,230± sf. commercial building w/loading dock on 2.96 +/- acres w/732'± of Rt. 29 frontage in Madison County, VA
.Excellent visibility w/732'± of Rt. 29 frontage and 650'± of Rt. 29 Business frontage w/high traffic counts
.Presently 4 units (all with restrooms) and all leases are on month to month leases except the ice cream shop, and that lease runs through 3/31/27 (lease details available upon request by contacting Tony Wilson 540-748-1359)
.A proposed interior self-storage layout (concept) is available upon request
.Average daily traffic count: 20,000
.Flat rubber membrane roof
.Heat pumps (2 recently replaced HVAC systems)
.Well & septic; electric water heater (new water line from well to building)
.Asphalt parking lot
.Electric: Rapphannock Electric Coop; Internet: Comcast Xfinity
.NOTE: The owner is currently in the process of obtaining approval for a mini-storage facility conversion (documents are available upon request by contacting Tony Wilson 540-748-1359)
The online only real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation reminded Wilson.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 visit .
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.
Legal Disclaimer:
