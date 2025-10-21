403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
3 BR/2.5 BA Brick Home On Lake Gaston W/Dock In Boydton, VA Set For Online Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces that online auction bidding will begin to close on a 3 BR/2.5 BA brick ranch-style home on.87± acre Lake Gaston waterfront lot in the desirable Timbuctu Subdivision with a shared dock, attached 2 car garage and located in a quiet cove only 740'± from the main channel on Wednesday, November 5 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“This low maintenance home on the VA/NC line will make a perfect primary residence or lakefront retreat,” said Nicholls.“Lake Gaston, with over 20,000 acres and 350 miles of shoreline, is sought after for its fishing, water sports and natural beauty.”
“The property is located only 8.5 miles from Rt. 1, 11 miles from I-85, and an easy drive to Richmond, VA & Raleigh, NC,” said Sid Smyth, auction marketing coordinator.
The auction's date, address and highlights follow below noted Smyth.
Date: Online only bidding begins to close on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 @ 3:00pm (Eastern).
Property Address: 20 Breezewood Rd., Boydton, VA 23917 (Mecklenburg County)
3 BR/2.5 BA ranch-style brick home on.87± acre Lake Gaston waterfront cove lot in the desirable Timbuctu subdivision
.The home measures 1,980 +/- sf. of living space w/9' ceilings and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey); living room; family room; dining room; utility room; attic; 2 car attached garage (300 +/- sf.); golf cart path from the dock to the home
.The home has multiple rooms w/lake views including the owner's suite
.Shared 2 story dock; Only 740' +/- from your dock to the main channel
.Screened porch; rear deck; asphalt driveway
.Heating: heat pump; Cooling: central AC
.Public water & private septic system; electric water heater
“The online real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation,” reminded Smyth.
For more information, call Sid Smyth (434) 955-0708 or visit .
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.
“This low maintenance home on the VA/NC line will make a perfect primary residence or lakefront retreat,” said Nicholls.“Lake Gaston, with over 20,000 acres and 350 miles of shoreline, is sought after for its fishing, water sports and natural beauty.”
“The property is located only 8.5 miles from Rt. 1, 11 miles from I-85, and an easy drive to Richmond, VA & Raleigh, NC,” said Sid Smyth, auction marketing coordinator.
The auction's date, address and highlights follow below noted Smyth.
Date: Online only bidding begins to close on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 @ 3:00pm (Eastern).
Property Address: 20 Breezewood Rd., Boydton, VA 23917 (Mecklenburg County)
3 BR/2.5 BA ranch-style brick home on.87± acre Lake Gaston waterfront cove lot in the desirable Timbuctu subdivision
.The home measures 1,980 +/- sf. of living space w/9' ceilings and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey); living room; family room; dining room; utility room; attic; 2 car attached garage (300 +/- sf.); golf cart path from the dock to the home
.The home has multiple rooms w/lake views including the owner's suite
.Shared 2 story dock; Only 740' +/- from your dock to the main channel
.Screened porch; rear deck; asphalt driveway
.Heating: heat pump; Cooling: central AC
.Public water & private septic system; electric water heater
“The online real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation,” reminded Smyth.
For more information, call Sid Smyth (434) 955-0708 or visit .
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment