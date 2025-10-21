Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rochester Job Fair Saturday, Oct. 25 At Eastview Mall


2025-10-21 05:31:03
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Rochester Job Fair will be held on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at the Eastview Mall in Victor, NY from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. The fair will take place throughout the main thoroughfares of the mall.

The job fair is a great opportunity for job seekers of all ages to seek out a new job or even a new career. The Rochester Job Fair provides access to employers from a wide variety of companies, organizations and industries who are seeking committed and enthusiastic employees of all ages to fill hundreds of positions.

“Our goal is to address the growing urgency on the part of employers to hire long-term employees, and the best way to do that is to offer opportunities both online and in-person for local employers and job seekers,” said Rochester Job Fair co-owner Paul Mitchell.“Our past experience producing events like this one and others will help ensure that we create a positive experience for all.”

Companies interested in exhibiting can visit and then click the registration button to sign up.

For questions, email:...

