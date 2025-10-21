Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Methanex To Webcast Investor Day On November 13, 2025


2025-10-21 05:15:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX: MX) (Nasdaq: MEOH), will host an Investor Day on Thursday, November 13, 2025, in Toronto starting at 12:30pm Eastern Time. Methanex's executive leadership team will present a business update followed by a live Q&A.

A live webcast of the presentations and Q&A can be accessed through our website or directly via the following link. The webcast will be available for replay after the event. If you have an interest in attending the event in-person, please contact Investor Relations at ... to inquire about availability.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest supplier of methanol globally. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH". Methanex can be visited online at .

For further information, contact:

Methanex Investor Inquiries
+1-604-661-2600 or Toll Free: +1-800-661-8851
...


