Enovix To Release Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On November 5, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (Nasdaq: ENVX) (“Company” or“Enovix”), a leader in advanced silicon battery technology, today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, after the close of the market.

Enovix will hold a live video call at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on November 5, 2025, to discuss the company's business updates, key milestones, and financial results. To join the call, participants must use the following link to register: This link will also be available via the Investor Relations section of Enovix's website at . Investors may submit questions on the registration page that they would like addressed on the call by Enovix management.

About Enovix Corporation

Enovix is a leader in advancing lithium-ion battery technology with its proprietary cell architecture designed to deliver higher energy density and improved safety. The Company's breakthrough silicon-anode batteries are engineered to power a wide range of devices from wearable electronics and mobile communications to industrial and electric vehicle applications. Enovix's technology enables longer battery life and faster charging, supporting the growing global demand for high-performance energy storage. Enovix holds a robust portfolio of issued and pending patents covering its core battery design and manufacturing process.

Enovix is headquartered in Silicon Valley with facilities in India, South Korea and Malaysia. For more information visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

