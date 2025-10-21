SBA Releases State-Level Analysis Of Shutdown Impact On Small Business Lending
|State
|# of SBA Loans Not Approved (per week)
|$ Value of SBA Loan Proceeds Blocked (per week)
|California
|212
|$126,885,142
|Texas
|128
|$88,976,933
|Florida
|135
|$76,862,958
|New York
|106
|$40,067,129
|Georgia
|49
|$34,619,694
|Illinois
|60
|$31,284,460
|Colorado
|46
|$26,411,206
|Ohio
|67
|$26,267,104
|Pennsylvania
|54
|$25,961,288
|New Jersey
|56
|$25,824,965
|North Carolina
|38
|$25,613,956
|Washington
|45
|$24,098,402
|Arizona
|36
|$21,580,506
|Michigan
|50
|$21,476,221
|Minnesota
|35
|$18,011,733
|Utah
|31
|$17,719,531
|Virginia
|31
|$16,748,267
|Missouri
|25
|$15,664,160
|Massachusetts
|44
|$15,059,148
|Wisconsin
|26
|$14,530,523
|Indiana
|26
|$13,376,379
|Oregon
|25
|$11,749,219
|Tennessee
|20
|$11,412,723
|South Carolina
|19
|$11,157,362
|Maryland
|29
|$10,999,708
|Nevada
|19
|$10,052,313
|Connecticut
|21
|$9,223,113
|Alabama
|13
|$8,146,962
|Louisiana
|12
|$7,243,056
|Idaho
|17
|$6,980,173
|Oklahoma
|10
|$6,608,231
|Kentucky
|12
|$5,963,198
|Kansas
|10
|$5,158,863
|Arkansas
|8
|$5,056,804
|New Hampshire
|13
|$4,959,150
|Iowa
|9
|$4,325,304
|New Mexico
|7
|$4,244,733
|Mississippi
|7
|$3,974,600
|Nebraska
|7
|$3,730,073
|Montana
|6
|$3,467,817
|South Dakota
|5
|$3,108,338
|Maine
|9
|$2,853,479
|North Dakota
|4
|$2,811,077
|Rhode Island
|7
|$2,668,988
|Delaware
|5
|$1,959,517
|Alaska
|2
|$1,675,877
|District of Columbia
|4
|$1,664,273
|Wyoming
|3
|$1,627,438
|Vermont
|4
|$1,586,902
|Hawaii
|5
|$1,558,448
|West Virginia
|4
|$1,420,194
To view the full data on SBA lending in FY25, click her.
