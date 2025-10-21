SBA Releases State-Level Analysis Of Shutdown Impact On Small Business Lending

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration released a state-level analysis of how small businesses have been impacted by the federal shutdown, which has frozen the agency's core 7(a) and 504 small business lending programs. For fiscal year 2025 (FY25), the SBA guaranteed a record 84,400 loans, reaching $45 billion in capital for Main Street. Each business day the shutdown continues, an estimated 320 small businesses nationwide are unable to access $170 million in SBA-backed commercial loans, translating to $2.5 billion which has been blocked from 4,800 small businesses so far over the course of the shutdown. The loan programs are funded by lender fees and operate at zero subsidy, or zero cost, to taxpayers.

“Thanks to President Trump's agenda to reduce taxes, regulation and unfair trade deals, small business optimism is at seven-year highs, resulting in the SBA serving a record 85,000 job creators with $45 billion in federally-backed loans – supporting historic hiring, expansion, and confidence on Main Street,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler.“Senate Democrats have decided to cut off that momentum and that capital for Main Street, in favor of growing government spending by $1.5 trillion and blocking a clean funding bill to reopen the government. With the SBA's loan programs shuttered, thousands of small businesses are now unable to access the vital funding they need to survive, let alone thrive – and will soon begin cutting hours and benefits, laying off workers, and contemplating closing up shop for good.”

Below is the SBA analysis by state for the weekly impact on SBA-guaranteed loans: