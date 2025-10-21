New Research Links Product Preference To Worldview, Not Politics

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lifemind, a psychographic segmentation company serving marketers and agencies, has released new research reinforcing a long-standing marketing principle: consumer behavior is more deeply shaped by worldview than by demographic or political labels.

The research reveals that values such as innovation, trust, familiarity, and individualism are key predictors of product perception. Self-identified liberal customers tend to favor novelty, self-expression, and creator-backed endorsements, while conservative customers place greater weight on reliability, trust, and endorsements from authority figures like business or military leaders.

This values-based split extends across gender and geography and does not correlate directly with voter affiliation-indicating that psychographic traits offer a more predictive lens for marketers.

“Demographics tell you who someone is. Psychographics tell you why they buy,” said Chris Peterson, CEO of Lifemind.“Understanding worldview gives marketers the tools to communicate with relevance-without falling into ideological traps.”

The study validates a hypothesis articulated nearly two decades ago in Harvard Business Review, which argued that traditional demographic segmentation was no longer sufficient. As that article noted:“Non-demographic traits such as values, tastes, and preferences were more likely to influence consumers' purchases [than their demographic traits were].” Source: Harvard Business Review – Rediscovering Market Segmentation

Lifemind's findings confirm that this premise still holds in 2025-and that the gap between worldview-aligned and one-size-fits-all messaging has only widened. With the help of AI, brands now have the ability to identify, reach, and align messaging with specific value-based segments-without requiring personal data.

The full report, Product Positioning by Worldview, is available at . This release follows the company's earlier launch of MindMap, a free audience discovery tool powered by Lifemind's psychographic taxonomy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the research show?

Consumers respond to product messages based on their core values-such as innovation, trust, or self-expression-not just their age, income, or politics.

Is this political targeting?

No. Worldview segmentation is based on behavioral psychology, not partisanship. The traits observed in the study appear across all regions and voting profiles.

What does this mean for retail marketers?

Tailoring creative and endorsements to align with your customers' values-not just their demographics-can improve campaign relevance and performance.

How can brands act on this?

With Lifemind, marketers can now use AI to identify high-potential customer segments by worldview and tailor messaging accordingly.

Where can I access the report?

Access the free report at

About Lifemind

Lifemind is an AI marketing tool that provides psychographic segmentation and messaging to help brands align with what customers value most. Built on a proprietary taxonomy of 189 consumer mindsets, Lifemind enables marketing teams to design, target, and measure campaigns based on how people see the world-not just who they are.