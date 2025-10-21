Sezzle To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Results And Participate In Upcoming Investor Events

Conference Call Registration

Participants can register for the conference call or webcast by navigating to:

Upon registration, attendees will receive dial-in credentials and a link to the live webcast. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations website following the call.

Upcoming Investor Events

Sezzle Management will participate in the following investor events:



November 17, 2025: Oppenheimer Non-Deal Roadshow.

November 18, 2025: Wells Fargo's 9th Annual TMT Summit. December 16, 2025: Northland Growth Conference.

The Company's latest investor presentation will be available on its Investor Relations page ahead of the conferences.

Contact Information