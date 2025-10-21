Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings To Hold Conference Call On Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
The conference call will be webcast via the Company's Investor Relations website, . A replay of the webcast will be available here on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.
About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company that operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With a combined fleet of 34 ships and more than 71,000 berths, NCLH offers itineraries to approximately 700 destinations worldwide. NCLH expects to add 13 additional ships across its three brands through 2036, which will add over 38,400 berths to its fleet. To learn more, visit .
Investor Relations and Media Contacts
Sarah Inmon
(786) 812-3233
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment