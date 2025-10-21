Jushi Holdings Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On November 4, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the“Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that it expects to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Management will host a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results.

Event: Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 1-844-676-1334 (U.S. & Canada Toll-Free) Conference ID 10202572 Webcast: Register

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a webcast of the call will be available until December 5, 2025 and can be accessed via webcast on Jushi's Investor Relations website.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

