Trustco Announces Net Income Up 26.3% Net Interest Income Up 11.5% The Product Of Strategic Vision And Effective Tactics
|TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY
|GLENVILLE, NY
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|9/30/2025
|6/30/2025
|9/30/2024
|Summary of operations
|Net interest income
|$
|43,119
|$
|41,746
|$
|38,671
|Provision for credit losses
|250
|650
|500
|Net gains on equity securities
|-
|-
|23
|Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities
|4,689
|4,852
|4,908
|Noninterest expense
|26,242
|26,223
|26,200
|Net income
|16,258
|15,039
|12,875
|Per share
|Net income per share:
|- Basic
|$
|0.87
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.68
|- Diluted
|0.86
|0.79
|0.68
|Cash dividends
|0.38
|0.36
|0.36
|Book value at period end
|37.30
|36.75
|35.19
|Market price at period end
|36.30
|33.42
|33.07
|At period end
|Full time equivalent employees
|738
|733
|735
|Full service banking offices
|136
|136
|138
|Performance ratios
|Return on average assets
|1.02
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.84
|%
|Return on average equity
|9.29
|8.73
|7.74
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|54.89
|56.27
|60.09
|Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1)
|54.87
|55.15
|59.65
|Net interest spread
|2.35
|2.28
|2.17
|Net interest margin
|2.79
|2.71
|2.61
|Dividend payout ratio
|43.68
|45.27
|53.16
|Capital ratios at period end
|Consolidated equity to assets
|10.90
|%
|10.91
|%
|10.95
|%
|Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (1)
|10.89
|%
|10.91
|%
|10.94
|%
|Asset quality analysis at period end
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.36
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.38
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.31
|0.30
|0.36
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|1.00
|0.99
|0.99
|Coverage ratio (2)
|2.8x
|2.9x
|2.6x
|(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
| (2) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|09/30/25
|09/30/24
|Summary of operations
|Net interest income
|$
|125,238
|$
|113,037
|Provision for credit losses
|1,200
|1,600
|Net gains on equity securities
|-
|1,383
|Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities
|14,515
|14,042
|Noninterest expense
|78,794
|77,562
|Net income
|45,572
|37,552
|Per share
|Net income per share:
|- Basic
|$
|2.41
|$
|1.97
|- Diluted
|2.41
|1.97
|Cash dividends
|1.10
|1.08
|Book value at period end
|37.30
|35.19
|Market price at period end
|36.30
|33.07
|Performance ratios
|Return on average assets
|0.97
|%
|0.82
|%
|Return on average equity
|8.84
|7.68
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|56.38
|60.80
|Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1)
|55.98
|60.80
|Net interest spread
|2.28
|2.08
|Net interest margin
|2.71
|2.52
|Dividend payout ratio
|45.55
|54.70
| (1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|9/30/2025
|6/30/2025
|3/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|9/30/2024
|Interest and dividend income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|55,953
|$
|54,557
|$
|53,450
|$
|53,024
|$
|52,112
|Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:
|U. S. government sponsored enterprises
|599
|614
|596
|680
|718
|State and political subdivisions
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
|obligations - residential
|1,583
|1,613
|1,483
|1,418
|1,397
|Corporate bonds
|265
|210
|260
|358
|361
|Small Business Administration - guaranteed
|participation securities
|72
|75
|81
|84
|90
|Other securities
|7
|8
|7
|6
|2
|Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale
|2,527
|2,520
|2,427
|2,546
|2,568
|Interest on held to maturity securities:
|obligations - residential
|52
|54
|57
|59
|62
|Total interest on held to maturity securities
|52
|54
|57
|59
|62
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|125
|129
|151
|152
|153
|Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
|7,376
|7,212
|6,732
|6,128
|6,174
|Total interest income
|66,033
|64,472
|62,817
|61,909
|61,069
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits:
|Interest-bearing checking
|483
|536
|558
|397
|311
|Savings
|741
|733
|734
|719
|770
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,065
|2,086
|1,989
|2,024
|2,154
|Time deposits
|19,427
|19,195
|18,983
|19,680
|18,969
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|198
|176
|180
|187
|194
|Total interest expense
|22,914
|22,726
|22,444
|23,007
|22,398
|Net interest income
|43,119
|41,746
|40,373
|38,902
|38,671
|Less: Provision for credit losses
|250
|650
|300
|400
|500
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|42,869
|41,096
|40,073
|38,502
|38,171
|Noninterest income:
|Trustco Financial Services income
|1,967
|1,818
|2,120
|1,778
|2,044
|Fees for services to customers
|2,429
|2,266
|2,645
|2,226
|2,482
|Net gains on equity securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Other
|293
|768
|209
|405
|382
|Total noninterest income
|4,689
|4,852
|4,974
|4,409
|4,931
|Noninterest expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|12,727
|11,876
|11,894
|12,068
|12,134
|Net occupancy expense
|4,470
|4,518
|4,554
|4,563
|4,271
|Equipment expense
|1,938
|1,918
|1,944
|2,404
|1,757
|Professional services
|1,571
|1,886
|1,726
|1,782
|1,863
|Outsourced services
|2,492
|2,460
|2,700
|3,051
|2,551
|Advertising expense
|290
|304
|361
|590
|339
|FDIC and other insurance
|1,052
|1,136
|1,188
|1,113
|1,112
|Other real estate expense, net
|8
|522
|28
|476
|204
|Other
|1,694
|1,603
|1,934
|2,118
|1,969
|Total noninterest expenses
|26,242
|26,223
|26,329
|28,165
|26,200
|Income before taxes
|21,316
|19,725
|18,718
|14,746
|16,902
|Income taxes
|5,058
|4,686
|4,443
|3,465
|4,027
|Net income
|$
|16,258
|$
|15,039
|$
|14,275
|$
|11,281
|$
|12,875
|Net income per common share:
|- Basic
|$
|0.87
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.68
|- Diluted
|0.86
|0.79
|0.75
|0.59
|0.68
|Average basic shares (in thousands)
|18,755
|18,965
|19,020
|19,015
|19,010
|Average diluted shares (in thousands)
|18,805
|18,994
|19,044
|19,045
|19,036
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|09/30/25
|09/30/24
|Interest and dividend income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|163,960
|152,576
|Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:
|U. S. government sponsored enterprises
|1,809
|2,533
|State and political subdivisions
|1
|1
|Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
|obligations - residential
|4,679
|4,342
|Corporate bonds
|735
|1,199
|Small Business Administration - guaranteed
|participation securities
|228
|284
|Other securities
|22
|7
|Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale
|7,474
|8,366
|Interest on held to maturity securities:
|Mortgage-backed securities-residential
|163
|195
|Total interest on held to maturity securities
|163
|195
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|405
|452
|Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
|21,320
|19,818
|Total interest income
|193,322
|181,407
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits:
|Interest-bearing checking
|1,577
|839
|Savings
|2,208
|2,157
|Money market deposit accounts
|6,140
|6,724
|Time deposits
|57,605
|58,046
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|554
|604
|Total interest expense
|68,084
|68,370
|Net interest income
|125,238
|113,037
|Less: Provision for credit losses
|1,200
|1,600
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|124,038
|111,437
|Noninterest income:
|Trustco Financial Services income
|5,905
|5,469
|Fees for services to customers
|7,340
|7,626
|Net gains on equity securities
|-
|1,383
|Other
|1,270
|947
|Total noninterest income
|14,515
|15,425
|Noninterest expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|36,497
|36,081
|Net occupancy expense
|13,542
|13,257
|Equipment expense
|5,800
|5,485
|Professional services
|5,183
|4,893
|Outsourced services
|7,652
|7,807
|Advertising expense
|955
|1,213
|FDIC and other insurance
|3,376
|3,003
|Other real estate expense, net
|558
|294
|Other
|5,231
|5,529
|Total noninterest expenses
|78,794
|77,562
|Income before taxes
|59,759
|49,300
|Income taxes
|14,187
|11,748
|Net income
|$
|45,572
|37,552
|Net income per common share:
|- Basic
|$
|2.41
|1.97
|- Diluted
|2.41
|1.97
|Average basic shares (in thousands)
|18,912
|19,019
|Average diluted shares (in thousands)
|18,947
|19,034
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|(dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|9/30/2025
|6/30/2025
|3/31/2005
|12/31/2024
|9/30/2024
|ASSETS:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|42,026
|$
|45,218
|$
|48,782
|$
|47,364
|$
|49,659
|Federal funds sold and other short term investments
|653,530
|668,373
|707,355
|594,448
|473,306
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|695,556
|713,591
|756,137
|641,812
|522,965
|Securities available for sale:
|U. S. government sponsored enterprises
|51,557
|71,241
|65,942
|85,617
|90,588
|States and political subdivisions
|18
|18
|18
|18
|26
|Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
|obligations - residential
|215,466
|221,721
|219,333
|213,128
|222,841
|Small Business Administration - guaranteed
|participation securities
|12,330
|12,945
|13,683
|14,141
|15,171
|Corporate bonds
|39,800
|29,943
|24,779
|44,581
|54,327
|Other securities
|701
|698
|698
|700
|701
|Total securities available for sale
|319,872
|336,566
|324,453
|358,185
|383,654
|Held to maturity securities:
|Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
|obligations-residential
|4,593
|4,836
|5,090
|5,365
|5,636
|Total held to maturity securities
|4,593
|4,836
|5,090
|5,365
|5,636
|Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|6,601
|6,601
|6,507
|6,507
|6,507
|Loans:
|Commercial
|311,491
|314,273
|302,753
|286,857
|280,261
|Residential mortgage loans
|4,420,813
|4,394,317
|4,380,561
|4,388,302
|4,382,674
|Home equity line of credit
|447,235
|435,433
|419,806
|409,261
|393,418
|Installment loans
|12,231
|12,678
|13,017
|13,638
|14,503
|Loans, net of deferred net costs
|5,191,770
|5,156,701
|5,116,137
|5,098,058
|5,070,856
|Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
|51,891
|51,265
|50,606
|50,248
|49,950
|Net loans
|5,139,879
|5,105,436
|5,065,531
|5,047,810
|5,020,906
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|39,718
|38,129
|37,178
|33,782
|33,324
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|35,291
|36,322
|34,968
|36,627
|37,958
|Other assets
|107,514
|106,894
|108,681
|108,656
|98,730
|Total assets
|$
|6,349,024
|$
|6,348,375
|$
|6,338,545
|$
|6,238,744
|$
|6,109,680
|LIABILITIES:
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|795,508
|$
|784,351
|$
|793,306
|$
|762,101
|$
|753,878
|Interest-bearing checking
|1,025,582
|1,045,043
|1,067,948
|1,027,540
|988,527
|Savings accounts
|1,063,763
|1,082,489
|1,094,968
|1,086,534
|1,092,038
|Money market deposit accounts
|455,488
|467,087
|478,872
|465,049
|477,113
|Time deposits
|2,140,932
|2,111,344
|2,061,576
|2,049,759
|1,952,635
|Total deposits
|5,481,273
|5,490,314
|5,496,670
|5,390,983
|5,264,191
|Short-term borrowings
|97,749
|82,370
|82,275
|84,781
|91,450
|Operating lease liabilities
|38,180
|39,350
|38,324
|40,159
|41,469
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|39,809
|43,536
|33,468
|46,478
|43,549
|Total liabilities
|5,657,011
|5,655,570
|5,650,737
|5,562,401
|5,440,659
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Capital stock
|20,103
|20,097
|20,097
|20,097
|20,058
|Surplus
|259,980
|259,490
|259,182
|258,874
|257,644
|Undivided profits
|471,314
|462,158
|453,931
|446,503
|442,079
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|2,955
|1,663
|(132
|)
|(3,861
|)
|(6,600
|)
|Treasury stock at cost
|(62,339
|)
|(50,603
|)
|(45,270
|)
|(45,270
|)
|(44,160
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|692,013
|692,805
|687,808
|676,343
|669,021
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|6,349,024
|$
|6,348,375
|$
|6,338,545
|$
|6,238,744
|$
|6,109,680
|Outstanding shares (in thousands)
|18,554
|18,851
|19,020
|19,020
|19,010
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|(dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|9/30/2025
|6/30/2025
|3/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|9/30/2024
|Nonperforming Assets
|New York and other states*
|Loans in nonaccrual status:
|Commercial
|$
|292
|$
|684
|$
|688
|$
|343
|$
|466
|Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
|14,568
|14,048
|14,795
|14,671
|15,320
|Installment
|30
|34
|139
|108
|163
|Total nonperforming loans
|14,890
|14,766
|15,622
|15,122
|15,949
|Other real estate owned
|1,234
|1,136
|2,107
|2,175
|2,503
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|16,124
|$
|15,902
|$
|17,729
|$
|17,297
|$
|18,452
|Florida
|Loans in nonaccrual status:
|Commercial
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|314
|Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
|3,574
|3,132
|3,135
|3,656
|3,176
|Installment
|13
|12
|3
|22
|5
|Total nonperforming loans
|3,587
|3,144
|3,138
|3,678
|3,495
|Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|3,587
|$
|3,144
|$
|3,138
|$
|3,678
|$
|3,495
|Total
|Loans in nonaccrual status:
|Commercial
|$
|292
|$
|684
|$
|688
|$
|343
|$
|780
|Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
|18,142
|17,180
|17,930
|18,327
|18,496
|Installment
|43
|46
|142
|130
|168
|Total nonperforming loans
|18,477
|17,910
|18,760
|18,800
|19,444
|Other real estate owned
|1,234
|1,136
|2,107
|2,175
|2,503
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|19,711
|$
|19,046
|$
|20,867
|$
|20,975
|$
|21,947
|Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs
|New York and other states*
|Commercial
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(3
|)
|$
|62
|$
|65
|Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
|(194
|)
|(121
|)
|41
|(316
|)
|104
|Installment
|(2
|)
|18
|4
|41
|11
|Total net chargeoffs (recoveries)
|$
|(196
|)
|$
|(103
|)
|$
|42
|$
|(213
|)
|$
|180
|Florida
|Commercial
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(315
|)
|$
|314
|$
|-
|Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Installment
|20
|94
|15
|1
|42
|Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs
|$
|20
|$
|94
|$
|(300
|)
|$
|315
|$
|42
|Total
|Commercial
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(318
|)
|$
|376
|$
|65
|Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
|(194
|)
|(121
|)
|41
|(316
|)
|104
|Installment
|18
|112
|19
|42
|53
|Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs
|$
|(176
|)
|$
|(9
|)
|$
|(258
|)
|$
|102
|$
|222
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Total nonperforming loans (1)
|$
|18,477
|$
|17,910
|$
|18,760
|$
|18,800
|$
|19,444
|Total nonperforming assets (1)
|19,711
|19,046
|20,867
|20,975
|21,947
|Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)
|(176
|)
|(9
|)
|(258
|)
|102
|222
|Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)
|51,891
|51,265
|50,606
|50,248
|49,950
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.36
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.38
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.31
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.36
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|1.00
|%
|0.99
|%
|0.99
|%
|0.99
|%
|0.99
|%
|Coverage ratio (1)
|280.8
|%
|286.2
|%
|269.8
|%
|267.3
|%
|256.9
|%
|Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2)
|-0.01
|%
|0.00
|%
|-0.02
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (2)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|123.2x
|56.3x
|* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
|(1) At period-end
|(2) For the three-month period ended
|DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
|INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
|(dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Three months ended
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Balance
|Rate
|Balance
|Rate
|Assets
|Securities available for sale:
|U. S. government sponsored enterprises
|$
|69,294
|$
|599
|3.46
|%
|$
|95,073
|$
|718
|3.02
|%
|Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
|obligations - residential
|237,092
|1,583
|2.65
|241,792
|1,397
|2.29
|State and political subdivisions
|18
|1
|6.77
|26
|0
|6.75
|Corporate bonds
|26,512
|265
|4.00
|55,041
|361
|2.63
|Small Business Administration - guaranteed
|participation securities
|13,385
|72
|2.15
|16,663
|90
|2.15
|Other
|700
|7
|4.00
|701
|2
|1.14
|Total securities available for sale
|347,001
|2,527
|2.91
|409,296
|2,568
|2.51
|Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments
|662,737
|7,376
|4.42
|465,922
|6,174
|5.27
|Held to maturity securities:
|Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
|obligations - residential
|4,709
|52
|4.40
|5,779
|62
|4.29
|Total held to maturity securities
|4,709
|52
|4.40
|5,779
|62
|4.29
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|6,601
|125
|7.57
|6,507
|153
|9.41
|Commercial loans
|313,800
|4,426
|5.64
|279,199
|3,807
|5.45
|Residential mortgage loans
|4,409,645
|44,089
|4.00
|4,375,641
|41,811
|3.82
|Home equity lines of credit
|440,288
|7,215
|6.50
|380,422
|6,245
|6.53
|Installment loans
|11,842
|223
|7.48
|14,443
|249
|6.87
|Loans, net of unearned income
|5,175,575
|55,953
|4.32
|5,049,705
|52,112
|4.12
|Total interest earning assets
|6,196,623
|$
|66,033
|4.25
|5,937,209
|$
|61,069
|4.11
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(51,706
|)
|(49,973
|)
|Cash & non-interest earning assets
|208,701
|187,166
|Total assets
|$
|6,353,618
|$
|6,074,402
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Deposits:
|Interest bearing checking accounts
|$
|1,035,366
|$
|483
|0.18
|%
|$
|1,000,333
|$
|311
|0.12
|%
|Money market accounts
|464,334
|2,065
|1.76
|499,408
|2,154
|1.72
|Savings
|1,077,441
|741
|0.27
|1,122,673
|770
|0.27
|Time deposits
|2,125,920
|19,427
|3.63
|1,880,021
|18,969
|4.01
|Total interest bearing deposits
|4,703,061
|22,716
|1.92
|4,502,435
|22,204
|1.96
|Short-term borrowings
|87,348
|198
|0.90
|87,677
|194
|0.88
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|4,790,409
|$
|22,914
|1.90
|4,590,112
|$
|22,398
|1.94
|Demand deposits
|792,621
|742,164
|Other liabilities
|76,502
|80,502
|Shareholders' equity
|694,086
|661,624
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|6,353,618
|$
|6,074,402
|Net interest income
|$
|43,119
|$
|38,671
|Net interest spread
|2.35
|%
|2.17
|%
|Net interest margin (net interest income to
|total interest earning assets)
|2.79
|%
|2.61
|%
|DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
|INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
|(dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Balance
|Rate
|Balance
|Rate
|Assets
|Securities available for sale:
|U. S. government sponsored enterprises
|$
|72,461
|1,809
|3.33
|%
|$
|111,570
|2,533
|3.03
|%
|Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
|obligations - residential
|240,401
|4,679
|2.59
|250,343
|4,342
|2.31
|State and political subdivisions
|18
|1
|6.77
|26
|1
|6.80
|Corporate bonds
|30,696
|735
|3.19
|61,221
|1,199
|2.61
|Small Business Administration - guaranteed
|participation securities
|14,151
|228
|2.15
|17,438
|284
|2.17
|Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
|obligations - commercial
|-
|-
|Other
|698
|22
|4.20
|697
|7
|1.34
|Total securities available for sale
|358,425
|7,474
|2.78
|441,295
|8,366
|2.53
|Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments
|641,793
|21,320
|4.44
|489,934
|19,818
|5.40
|Held to maturity securities:
|Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
|obligations - residential
|4,969
|163
|4.37
|6,053
|195
|4.29
|Total held to maturity securities
|4,969
|163
|4.37
|6,053
|195
|4.29
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|6,567
|405
|8.22
|6,350
|452
|9.49
|Commercial loans
|306,091
|12,851
|5.60
|278,981
|11,232
|5.37
|Residential mortgage loans
|4,394,245
|129,940
|3.94
|4,364,821
|123,046
|3.76
|Home equity lines of credit
|427,830
|20,480
|6.40
|365,932
|17,522
|6.40
|Installment loans
|12,440
|689
|7.40
|15,319
|776
|6.76
|Loans, net of unearned income
|5,140,606
|163,960
|4.25
|5,025,053
|152,576
|4.05
|Total interest earning assets
|6,152,360
|193,322
|4.19
|5,968,685
|181,407
|4.05
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(50,991
|)
|(49,419
|)
|Cash & non-interest earning assets
|204,651
|187,963
|Total assets
|$
|6,306,020
|$
|6,107,229
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Deposits:
|Interest bearing checking accounts
|$
|1,037,598
|1,577
|0.20
|%
|$
|999,839
|839
|0.11
|%
|Money market accounts
|468,059
|6,140
|1.75
|522,636
|6,724
|1.72
|Savings
|1,084,712
|2,208
|0.27
|1,142,313
|2,157
|0.25
|Time deposits
|2,088,844
|57,605
|3.69
|1,881,027
|58,046
|4.12
|Total interest bearing deposits
|4,679,213
|67,530
|1.93
|4,545,815
|67,766
|1.99
|Short-term borrowings
|83,885
|554
|0.88
|91,551
|604
|0.88
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|4,763,098
|68,084
|1.91
|4,637,366
|68,370
|1.97
|Demand deposits
|777,573
|734,604
|Other liabilities
|76,372
|82,233
|Shareholders' equity
|688,977
|653,026
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|6,306,020
|$
|6,107,229
|Net interest income
|125,238
|113,037
|Net interest spread
|2.28
|%
|2.08
|%
|Net interest margin (net interest income to
|total interest earning assets)
|2.71
|%
|2.52
|%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible book value by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders' equity divided by shares outstanding. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets.
Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders' equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.
Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measures of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. We calculate the adjusted efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding net gains on equity securities. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible book value to shares outstanding, tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below.
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
|(dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|9/30/2025
|6/30/2025
|9/30/2024
|Tangible Book Value Per Share
|Equity (GAAP)
|$
|692,013
|$
|692,805
|$
|669,021
|Less: Intangible assets
|553
|553
|553
|Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)
|$
|691,460
|$
|692,252
|$
|668,468
|Shares outstanding
|18,554
|18,851
|19,010
|Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)
|37.27
|36.72
|35.16
|Book value per share
|37.30
|36.75
|35.19
|Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets
|Total Assets (GAAP)
|$
|6,349,024
|$
|6,348,375
|$
|6,109,680
|Less: Intangible assets
|553
|553
|553
|Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
|$
|6,348,471
|$
|6,347,822
|$
|6,109,127
|Consolidated Equity to Assets (GAAP)
|10.90
|%
|10.91
|%
|10.95
|%
|Consolidated Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)
|10.89
|%
|10.91
|%
|10.94
|%
|Three months ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Efficiency and Adjusted Efficiency Ratios
|9/30/2025
|6/30/2025
|9/30/2024
|9/30/2025
|9/30/2024
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|A
|$
|43,119
|$
|41,746
|$
|38,671
|$
|125,238
|$
|113,037
|Non-interest income (GAAP)
|B
|4,689
|4,852
|4,931
|14,515
|15,425
|Less: Net gains on equity securities
|-
|-
|23
|-
|1,383
|Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)
|C
|$
|47,808
|$
|46,598
|$
|43,579
|$
|139,753
|$
|127,079
|Total noninterest expense (GAAP)
|D
|$
|26,242
|$
|26,223
|$
|26,200
|$
|78,794
|$
|77,562
|Less: Other real estate expense, net
|E
|8
|522
|204
|558
|294
|Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)
|F
|$
|26,234
|$
|25,701
|$
|25,996
|$
|78,236
|$
|77,268
|Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)
|D/(A+B)
|54.89
|%
|56.27
|%
|60.09
|%
|56.38
|%
|60.38
|%
|Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)
|F/C
|54.87
|%
|55.15
|%
|59.65
|%
|55.98
|%
|60.80
|%
