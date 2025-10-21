Odyssey Resources Grants Incentive Stock Options

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Resources Limited (“” or the“”) (NEX: ODX.H) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,820,000 incentive stock options (“”) under the Company's share option plan (the“”) to certain directors and officers of the Company, as part of its long term incentive plan (the“”).

All of the Options are exercisable for a period of 5 years, ending on October 21, 2030, at an exercise price of $0.115. The Options all vest immediately.

The Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company in the form of Options. As of the date hereof, a total of 38,231,486 common shares of the Company are issued and outstanding, and the Option Grant represents approximately 4.76% of the issued and outstanding common shares.

About Odyssey Resources Limited

Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's website ( ) and on SEDAR+ at .

For further information, please contact:

Matthew Goodman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 416-350-3314

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by statements including words such as:“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“budget,”“believe,”“project,”“estimate,”“expect,”“scheduled,”“forecast,”“strategy,”“future,”“likely,”“may,”“to be,”“could,”,“would,”“should,”“will” and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional. Statements including forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the terms and conditions of the Options. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. The Company considers such assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. By its nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control which may cause actual results to differ materially from any future or potential results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information include, among others, risks beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned to consider such factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as specifically required by applicable Canadian law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.