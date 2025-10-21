Solo Brands, Inc. Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results To Be Released Thursday, November 6, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAPEVINE, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo Brands, Inc (NYSE: SBDS), ("Solo Brands" or the "Company"), an omni-channel platform of beloved brands Solo Stove, Chubbies, Oru Kayak, and ISLE, today announced that it plans to report its fiscal third quarter results on November 6, 2025, before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call for management's prepared remarks on Solo Brands strategy and financial results that will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Investors and analysts are invited to listen to the call by dialing 1-866-652-5200 (international callers, please dial 1-412-317-6060) at least 10 minutes prior to the start and ask to join the Solo Brands call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website, .

A recorded replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until November 13, 2025. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (international callers, please dial 1-412-317-0088). The access code for the replay is 6658843. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for one year.

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a leading omnichannel lifestyle brand company. Leveraging e-commerce, strategic retail relationships and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative products to consumers through four lifestyle brands – Solo Stove, known for firepits, stoves, and accessories; Chubbies, a premium casual apparel and activewear brand; ISLE, maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards and accessories; and Oru Kayak, innovator of origami folding kayaks.

