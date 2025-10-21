Eagle Pharmaceuticals Announces Results Of 2025 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders
|Nominees:
|FOR
|WITHHELD
|Class I
|Michael Graves
|8,113,749
|1,591,663
|Richard Edlin
|8,053,759
|1,651,653
|Class II
|Jennifer Simpson
|8,102,909
|1,602,503
|Luciana Borio
|8,134,574
|1,570,838
Broker Non-Votes: 1,064,408
All nominees were elected.
2. Appointment of Auditor
Ratification of the appointment of BDO USA, P.C. as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. Voting results are set out below:
|FOR
|AGAINST
|ABSTAIN
|9,011,921
|1,700,348
|57,551
Broker Non-Votes: -0-
The ratification of the appointment of BDO USA, P.C. as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 was approved.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients' lives. Eagle's commercialized products include PEMFEXY®, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and BYFAVO® and BARHEMSYS® through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle's oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states, and the company is focused on developing medicines with the potential to become part of the personalized medicine paradigm in cancer care. Additional information is available on Eagle's website at
Investor Relations Contact
Lisa M. Wilson
T: 212-452-2793
E:...
