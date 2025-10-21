Hanmi Reports 2025 Third Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC or“Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the“Bank”), today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $22.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared with $15.1 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025. The return on average assets for the third quarter of 2025 was 1.12% and the return on average equity was 10.69%, compared with a return on average assets of 0.79% and a return on average equity of 7.48% for the second quarter of 2025. CEO Commentary “Hanmi delivered outstanding third quarter results, which highlights the strength of our enduring franchise,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Our net interest margin expanded by 15 basis points to 3.22% and preprovision net revenue increased 16.4% quarter-over-quarter driven by robust growth in net interest income and well-managed expenses. As a result, we generated a return on average equity of 10.69%.” “Loan growth was healthy, supported by loan production of $571 million, up 73% from the prior quarter with a strong contribution coming from commercial loans. Our ongoing investments in our commercial lending teams, the USKC initiative and expansion into new markets, helped drive production for this key asset class. These investments also contributed to a 2.4% annualized increase in deposits, with noninterest-bearing demand deposits holding steady at approximately 31% of total deposits.” “Importantly, our excellent credit quality improved further with reductions in criticized loans and nonperforming assets. This progress reflects our comprehensive and proactive asset management practices, as well as our conservative credit underwriting culture.” “As we look ahead, we're energized by the momentum and strength across all aspects of our business. We remain focused on executing our strategies, deepening client relationships, and optimizing our balance sheet to deliver durable, long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Lee. Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Third quarter net income increased 45.9% to $22.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted share from the second quarter; a $3.9 million increase in net interest income and a $5.5 million decrease in credit loss expense led to the increase in net income.

Loans receivable were $6.53 billion at September 30, 2025, up 3.5% from the end of the second quarter; loan production for the third quarter accelerated to $570.8 million, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.91%.

Deposits were $6.77 billion at September 30, 2025, up 0.6% from the end of the second quarter; noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 30.8% of total deposits at the end of the third quarter and the ratio of average loans to average deposits for the third quarter was 94.6%.

Preprovision net revenue1 increased $4.7 million or 16.4% from the previous quarter, reflecting a 6.9% increase in net interest income, a 15 basis point increase in the net interest margin, a 22.4% increase in noninterest income and well-managed noninterest expenses with the efficiency ratio declining to 52.65%.

Credit loss expense for the third quarter was $2.1 million, a decrease of $5.5 million from the second quarter; the allowance for credit losses increased $3.0 million to $69.8 million, or 1.07% of loans; there were net loan recoveries for the third quarter of $0.5 million which included a $2.0 million recovery on a previously charged-off loan.

Nonperforming assets were $21.4 million at September 30, 2025, or 0.27% of loans, down 17.7% from the previous quarter; criticized loans also declined 2.6% to $45.4 million, or 0.69% of total loans. Hanmi's capital position stayed strong with the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets2 at 9.80%; during the third quarter, the company repurchased 199,698 common shares at a weighted average price of $23.45.

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of or for the Three Months Ended Amount Change Sep 30 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-25 Q3-25 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 vs. Q2-25 vs. Q3-24 Net income $ 22,061 $ 15,117 $ 17,672 $ 17,695 $ 14,892 $ 6,944 $ 7,169 Net income per diluted common share $ 0.73 $ 0.50 $ 0.58 $ 0.58 $ 0.49 $ 0.23 $ 0.24 Assets $ 7,856,731 $ 7,862,363 $ 7,729,035 $ 7,677,925 $ 7,712,299 $ (5,632 ) $ 144,432 Loans receivable $ 6,528,259 $ 6,305,957 $ 6,282,189 $ 6,251,377 $ 6,257,744 $ 222,302 $ 270,515 Deposits $ 6,766,639 $ 6,729,122 $ 6,619,475 $ 6,435,776 $ 6,403,221 $ 37,517 $ 363,418 Return on average assets 1.12 % 0.79 % 0.94 % 0.93 % 0.79 % 0.33 0.33 Return on average stockholders' equity 10.69 % 7.48 % 8.92 % 8.89 % 7.55 % 3.21 3.14 Net interest margin 3.22 % 3.07 % 3.02 % 2.91 % 2.74 % 0.15 0.48 Efficiency ratio (1) 52.65 % 55.74 % 55.69 % 56.79 % 59.98 % -3.09 -7.33 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 9.80 % 9.58 % 9.59 % 9.41 % 9.42 % 0.22 0.38 Tangible common equity per common share (2) $ 25.64 $ 24.91 $ 24.49 $ 23.88 $ 24.03 0.73 1.61 (1)Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income. (2)Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.

Results of Operations

Net interest income for the third quarter was $61.1 million, up 6.9% from $57.1 million for the second quarter of 2025. The net interest margin (taxable-equivalent) increased 15 basis points to 3.22%; the average yield on loans increased 10 basis points to 6.03% while the average cost of interest-bearing deposits declined eight basis points to 3.56%; net interest margin and the average loan yield benefited by three and four basis points, respectively, from a $0.6 million recovery of a previously charged-off loan.

Average interest-earning assets increased $78.3 million, or 1.0% and the average yield increased by ten basis points, primarily due to the increased production of commercial loans. Average loans receivable increased $46.7 million, or 0.7%. Third quarter loan prepayment fees were $0.3 million, compared with $0.2 million for the second quarter. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $46.4 million, or 1.0%, while the average rate paid declined eight basis points due to the lower interest rate environment. Average interest-bearing deposits increased 1.7% while the average rate paid declined by eight basis points to 3.56%. Average borrowings decreased $32.4 million, or 53.8%, while the average rate paid increased five basis points.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-25 Q3-25 Net Interest Income 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 vs. Q2-25 vs. Q3-24 Interest and fees on loans receivable(1) $ 95,691 $ 92,589 $ 90,887 $ 91,545 $ 92,182 3.4 % 3.8 % Interest on securities 6,592 6,261 6,169 5,866 5,523 5.3 % 19.4 % Dividends on FHLB stock 357 354 360 360 356 0.8 % 0.3 % Interest on deposits in other banks 2,586 2,129 1,841 2,342 2,356 21.5 % 9.8 % Total interest and dividend income $ 105,226 $ 101,333 $ 99,257 $ 100,113 $ 100,417 3.8 % 4.8 % Interest on deposits 42,244 41,924 40,559 43,406 47,153 0.8 % -10.4 % Interest on borrowings 324 684 2,024 1,634 1,561 -52.6 % -79.2 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,579 1,586 1,582 1,624 1,652 -0.4 % -4.4 % Total interest expense 44,147 44,194 44,165 46,664 50,366 -0.1 % -12.3 % Net interest income $ 61,079 $ 57,139 $ 55,092 $ 53,449 $ 50,051 6.9 % 22.0 % (1)Includes loans held for sale.





For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-25 Q3-25 Average Earning Assets and Interest-bearing Liabilities 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 vs. Q2-25 vs. Q3-24 Loans receivable (1) $ 6,304,435 $ 6,257,741 $ 6,189,531 $ 6,103,264 $ 6,112,324 0.7 % 3.1 % Securities 985,888 993,975 1,001,499 998,313 986,041 -0.8 % 0.0 % FHLB stock 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 0.0 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 239,993 200,266 176,028 204,408 183,027 19.8 % 31.1 % Average interest-earning assets $ 7,546,701 $ 7,468,367 $ 7,383,443 $ 7,322,370 $ 7,297,777 1.0 % 3.4 % Demand: interest-bearing $ 86,839 $ 81,308 $ 79,369 $ 79,784 $ 83,647 6.8 % 3.8 % Money market and savings 2,122,967 2,109,221 2,037,224 1,934,540 1,885,799 0.7 % 12.6 % Time deposits 2,494,285 2,434,659 2,345,346 2,346,363 2,427,737 2.4 % 2.7 % Average interest-bearing deposits 4,704,091 4,625,188 4,461,939 4,360,687 4,397,183 1.7 % 7.0 % Borrowings 27,772 60,134 179,444 141,604 143,479 -53.8 % -80.6 % Subordinated debentures 130,766 130,880 130,718 130,567 130,403 -0.1 % 0.3 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,862,629 $ 4,816,202 $ 4,772,101 $ 4,632,858 $ 4,671,065 1.0 % 4.1 % Average Noninterest Bearing Deposits Demand deposits - noninterest bearing $ 1,960,331 $ 1,934,985 $ 1,895,953 $ 1,967,789 $ 1,908,833 1.3 % 2.7 % (1)Includes loans held for sale.





For the Three Months Ended Yield/Rate Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-25 Q3-25 Average Yields and Rates 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 vs. Q2-25 vs. Q3-24 Loans receivable(1) 6.03 % 5.93 % 5.95 % 5.97 % 6.00 % 0.10 0.03 Securities (2) 2.70 % 2.55 % 2.49 % 2.38 % 2.27 % 0.15 0.43 FHLB stock 8.65 % 8.65 % 8.92 % 8.75 % 8.65 % 0.00 0.00 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 4.27 % 4.26 % 4.24 % 4.56 % 5.12 % 0.01 -0.85 Interest-earning assets 5.54 % 5.44 % 5.45 % 5.45 % 5.48 % 0.10 0.06 Interest-bearing deposits 3.56 % 3.64 % 3.69 % 3.96 % 4.27 % -0.08 -0.71 Borrowings 4.63 % 4.58 % 4.57 % 4.59 % 4.33 % 0.05 0.30 Subordinated debentures 4.83 % 4.84 % 4.84 % 4.97 % 5.07 % -0.01 -0.24 Interest-bearing liabilities 3.60 % 3.68 % 3.75 % 4.01 % 4.29 % -0.08 -0.69 Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.22 % 3.07 % 3.02 % 2.91 % 2.74 % 0.15 0.48 Cost of deposits 2.51 % 2.56 % 2.59 % 2.73 % 2.97 % -0.05 -0.46 (1)Includes loans held for sale. (2)Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

Credit loss expense for the third quarter was $2.1 million, compared with $7.6 million for the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in credit loss expense reflected the decrease in net charge-offs, partially offset by an increase in qualitative estimated loss rates. Third quarter credit loss expense included a $2.5 million credit loss expense for loan losses and a $0.4 million credit loss recovery for off-balance sheet items. Second quarter credit loss expense included a $7.5 million credit loss expense for loan losses and a $0.1 million credit loss expense for off-balance sheet items.

Noninterest income was $9.9 million for the third quarter, up $1.8 million, or 22.4% from the second quarter. The increase was primarily due to a $1.2 million gain on sale of residential mortgage loans, a $0.5 million increase in bank-owned life insurance income from death benefit claims and a $0.2 million increase in servicing income, partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease from the gain on sale of SBA loans. The volume of residential mortgage loan sales during the third quarter was $67.8 million with a premium of 2.43%. There were no residential mortgage loan sales during the second quarter. Gain on sale of SBA loans was $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared with $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2025. The volume of SBA loans sold for the third quarter decreased to $32.6 million from $35.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, while trade premiums were 6.95% for the third quarter of 2025 compared with 7.61% for the second quarter.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-25 Q3-25 Noninterest Income 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 vs. Q2-25 vs. Q3-24 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,160 $ 2,169 $ 2,217 $ 2,192 $ 2,311 -0.4 % -6.5 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,551 1,461 1,396 1,364 1,254 6.2 % 23.7 % Servicing income 924 754 732 668 817 22.5 % 13.1 % Bank-owned life insurance income 1,259 708 309 316 320 77.8 % 293.4 % All other operating income 973 819 897 1,037 1,008 18.8 % -3.5 % Service charges, fees & other 6,867 5,911 5,551 5,577 5,710 16.2 % 20.3 % Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,857 2,160 2,000 1,443 1,544 -14.0 % 20.3 % Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,156 - 175 337 324 100.0 % 256.8 % Gain on sale of bank premises - - - - 860 0.0 % -100.0 % Total noninterest income $ 9,880 $ 8,071 $ 7,726 $ 7,357 $ 8,438 22.4 % 17.1 %

Noninterest expense for the third quarter increased $1.1 million to $37.4 million from $36.3 million for the second quarter of 2025. Third quarter noninterest expense was up 2.8% from the second quarter primarily due to a $0.6 million gain on sale of an other-real-estate-owned property during the second quarter. Additionally, professional fees increased $0.3 million, and occupancy and equipment increased $0.2 million. The efficiency ratio for the third quarter was 52.65%, compared with 55.74% for the second quarter of 2025.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-25 Q3-25 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 vs. Q2-25 vs. Q3-24 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 22,163 $ 22,069 $ 20,972 $ 20,498 $ 20,851 0.4 % 6.3 % Occupancy and equipment 4,507 4,344 4,450 4,503 4,499 3.8 % 0.2 % Data processing 3,860 3,727 3,787 3,800 3,839 3.6 % 0.5 % Professional fees 1,978 1,725 1,468 1,821 1,492 14.7 % 32.6 % Supplies and communication 423 515 517 551 538 -17.9 % -21.4 % Advertising and promotion 712 798 585 821 631 -10.8 % 12.8 % All other operating expenses 3,665 3,567 3,175 3,847 2,875 2.7 % 27.5 % Subtotal 37,308 36,745 34,954 35,841 34,725 1.5 % 7.4 % Other real estate owned expense (income) 17 (461 ) 41 (1,588 ) 77 -103.7 % 77.9 % Repossessed personal property expense (income) 32 63 (11 ) 281 278 -49.2 % -88.5 % Total noninterest expense $ 37,357 $ 36,347 $ 34,984 $ 34,534 $ 35,080 2.8 % 6.5 %

Hanmi recorded a provision for income taxes of $9.4 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared with $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, representing an effective tax rate of 29.9% and 28.8%, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the provision for income taxes was $23.0 million and $18.8 million, representing an effective tax rate of 29.5% and 29.7%, respectively.

Financial Position

Total assets at September 30, 2025 were $7.86 billion, unchanged from $7.86 billion at June 30, 2025. Nonetheless, changes in assets included a $164.4 million decrease in cash, a $43.1 million decrease in loans held for sale, a $219.3 million increase in loans, net of allowance for credit losses, and a $13.4 million decrease in securities available for sale.

Loans held-for-sale were $6.5 million at September 30, 2025, down from $49.6 million at June 30, 2025. At the end of the third quarter, loans held-for-sale consisted solely of the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans. At the end of the second quarter, loans held-for-sale included $41.9 million of residential mortgage loans as well as $7.7 million of the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-25 Q3-25 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 vs. Q2-25 vs. Q3-24 Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans $ 4,015,291 $ 3,948,922 $ 3,975,651 $ 3,949,622 $ 3,932,088 1.7 % 2.1 % Residential/consumer loans 1,043,577 993,869 979,536 951,302 939,285 5.0 % 11.1 % Commercial and industrial loans 1,052,522 917,995 854,406 863,431 879,092 14.7 % 19.7 % Equipment finance 416,869 445,171 472,596 487,022 507,279 -6.4 % -17.8 % Loans receivable 6,528,259 6,305,957 6,282,189 6,251,377 6,257,744 3.5 % 4.3 % Loans held for sale 6,512 49,611 11,831 8,579 54,336 -86.9 % -88.0 % Total $ 6,534,771 $ 6,355,568 $ 6,294,020 $ 6,259,956 $ 6,312,080 2.8 % 3.5 %





As of Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Composition of Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans 61.4 % 62.2 % 63.1 % 63.1 % 62.3 % Residential/consumer loans 16.0 % 15.6 % 15.6 % 15.2 % 14.9 % Commercial and industrial loans 16.1 % 14.4 % 13.6 % 13.8 % 13.9 % Equipment finance 6.4 % 7.0 % 7.5 % 7.8 % 8.0 % Loans receivable 99.9 % 99.2 % 99.8 % 99.9 % 99.1 % Loans held for sale 0.1 % 0.8 % 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.9 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

New loan production was $570.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 with a weighted average rate of 6.91%, while payoffs were $143.0 million during the quarter at an average interest rate of 7.16%.

Commercial and industrial loan production for the third quarter of 2025 was $211.5 million. Commercial real estate loan production was $176.8 million. Residential mortgage loan production was $103.2 million. SBA loan production was $44.9 million, and equipment finance production was $34.3 million.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 New Loan Production Commercial real estate loans $ 176,826 $ 111,993 $ 146,606 $ 146,716 $ 110,246 Residential/consumer loans 103,247 83,761 55,000 40,225 40,758 Commercial and industrial loans 211,454 53,444 42,344 60,159 105,086 SBA loans 44,931 46,829 55,242 49,740 51,616 Equipment finance 34,315 33,567 46,749 42,168 40,066 Subtotal 570,773 329,594 345,941 339,008 347,772 Payoffs (142,963 ) (119,139 ) (125,102 ) (137,933 ) (77,603 ) Amortization (60,939 ) (151,357 ) (90,743 ) (60,583 ) (151,674 ) Loan sales (100,452 ) (35,388 ) (42,193 ) (67,852 ) (43,868 ) Net line utilization (39,497 ) 12,435 (53,901 ) (75,651 ) 9,426 Charge-offs & OREO (4,620 ) (12,377 ) (3,190 ) (3,356 ) (2,668 ) Loans receivable-beginning balance 6,305,957 6,282,189 6,251,377 6,257,744 6,176,359 Loans receivable-ending balance $ 6,528,259 $ 6,305,957 $ 6,282,189 $ 6,251,377 $ 6,257,744

Deposits were $6.77 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025, up $37.5 million, or 0.6%, from $6.73 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Driving the change was a $57.9 million increase in time deposits and a $1.2 million increase in money market and savings deposits, partially offset by demand deposit decreases of $22.0 million. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 30.8% of total deposits at September 30, 2025 and the ratio of average loans to average deposits for the third quarter was 94.6%.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-25 Q3-25 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 vs. Q2-25 vs. Q3-24 Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing $ 2,087,132 $ 2,105,369 $ 2,066,659 $ 2,096,634 $ 2,051,790 -0.9 % 1.7 % Demand: interest-bearing 86,834 90,172 80,790 80,323 79,287 -3.7 % 9.5 % Money market and savings 2,094,028 2,092,847 2,073,943 1,933,535 1,898,834 0.1 % 10.3 % Time deposits 2,498,645 2,440,734 2,398,083 2,325,284 2,373,310 2.4 % 5.3 % Total deposits $ 6,766,639 $ 6,729,122 $ 6,619,475 $ 6,435,776 $ 6,403,221 0.6 % 5.7 %





As of Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Composition of Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing 30.8 % 31.3 % 31.2 % 32.6 % 32.0 % Demand: interest-bearing 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.2 % 1.2 % 1.2 % Money market and savings 31.0 % 31.1 % 31.3 % 30.0 % 29.7 % Time deposits 36.9 % 36.3 % 36.3 % 36.2 % 37.1 % Total deposits 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Stockholders' equity at September 30, 2025 was $779.6 million, up $16.8 million from $762.8 million at June 30, 2025. The increase included net income, net of dividends paid, of $14.0 million for the third quarter. In addition, the increase in stockholders' equity included a $6.4 million decrease in unrealized after-tax losses on securities available for sale due to changes in interest rates during the third quarter of 2025. Hanmi also repurchased 199,698 shares of common stock at an average share price of $23.45 with an aggregate cost of $4.7 million, during the quarter. At September 30, 2025, 910,802 shares remain under Hanmi's share repurchase program. Tangible common stockholders' equity was $768.5 million, or 9.80% of tangible assets at September 30, 2025 compared with $751.8 million, or 9.58% of tangible assets at the end of the prior quarter. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for more information.

Hanmi and the Bank exceeded minimum regulatory capital requirements, and the Bank continues to exceed the minimum for the“well capitalized” category. At September 30, 2025, Hanmi's preliminary common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 12.00% and its total risk-based capital ratio was 15.05%, compared with 12.12% and 15.20%, respectively, at the end of the prior quarter.

As of Ratio Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-25 Q3-25 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 vs. Q2-25 vs. Q3-24 Regulatory Capital ratios (1) Hanmi Financial Total risk-based capital 15.05 % 15.20 % 15.28 % 15.24 % 15.03 % -0.15 0.02 Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.33 % 12.46 % 12.46 % 12.46 % 12.29 % -0.13 0.04 Common equity tier 1 capital 12.00 % 12.12 % 12.12 % 12.11 % 11.95 % -0.12 0.05 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.64 % 10.63 % 10.67 % 10.63 % 10.56 % 0.01 0.08 Hanmi Bank Total risk-based capital 14.28 % 14.39 % 14.47 % 14.43 % 14.27 % -0.11 0.01 Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.20 % 13.32 % 13.34 % 13.36 % 13.23 % -0.12 -0.03 Common equity tier 1 capital 13.20 % 13.32 % 13.34 % 13.36 % 13.23 % -0.12 -0.03 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.46 % 11.43 % 11.49 % 11.47 % 11.43 % 0.03 0.03 (1)Preliminary ratios for September 30, 2025

Asset Quality

Loans 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were 0.18% of loans at the end of the third quarter of 2025, compared with 0.17% at the end of the prior quarter.

Criticized loans totaled $45.4 million at September 30, 2025, down from $46.6 million at the end of the prior quarter. The $1.2 million decrease resulted from a $5.3 million decrease in classified loans, offset by a $4.1 million increase in special mention loans. The $4.1 million increase in special mention loans included downgrades of $4.3 million partially offset by amortization/paydown of $0.2 million. The $5.3 million decrease in classified loans included a $2.0 million transfer to other-real-estate-owned, $2.4 million of equipment financing charge-offs, $1.2 million of amortization/paydowns, $3.8 million of loan upgrades and, $2.8 million of payoffs, offset by $7.1 million in additions. Additions included newly classified equipment financing agreements of $3.1 million and loan downgrades of $4.0 million.

Nonperforming loans were $19.4 million at September 30, 2025, down from $26.0 million at the end of the prior quarter. The $6.6 million decrease primarily reflected loan upgrades of $3.8 million, equipment financing agreement charge-offs of $2.4 million, $2.0 million transferred to other-real-estate-owned, $1.1 million in paydowns, and pay-offs of $0.7 million. Additions included $0.5 million of loans and $3.1 million of equipment financing agreements.

Nonperforming assets were $21.4 million at September 30, 2025, down from $26.0 million at the end of the prior quarter, which reflected the decrease in nonperforming loans, offset by a $2.0 million increase in other-real-estate-owned due to the addition of two hospitality industry commercial real estate loans. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets were 0.27% at September 30, 2025, and 0.33% at the end of the prior quarter.

Gross charge-offs for the third quarter of 2025 were $2.6 million, compared with $12.4 million for the preceding quarter. The decrease in gross charge-offs was primarily due to a $8.6 million charge-off on a commercial real estate loan designated as nonaccrual during the second quarter of 2025. Charge-offs during the third quarter included $2.4 million of equipment financing agreements. Recoveries of previously charged-off loans were $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, which included a $2.0 million recovery on a previously charged-off loan in the healthcare industry and $0.8 million of recoveries on equipment financing agreements. As a result, there were $0.5 million of net recoveries for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $11.4 million for the prior quarter.

The allowance for credit losses was $69.8 million at September 30, 2025, compared with $66.8 million at June 30, 2025. Collectively evaluated allowances increased $2.7 million and specific allowances for loans increased $0.3 million. The increase in the collectively evaluated allowance was due to an increase in qualitative loss factors. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.07% at September 30, 2025 and 1.06% at the end of the prior quarter.

As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Amount Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-25 Q3-25 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 vs. Q2-25 vs. Q3-24 Asset Quality Data and Ratios Delinquent loans: Loans, 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing $ 11,560 $ 10,953 $ 17,312 $ 18,454 $ 15,027 $ 607 $ (3,467 ) Delinquent loans to total loans 0.18 % 0.17 % 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.24 % 0.00 (0.06 ) Criticized loans: Special mention $ 16,775 $ 12,700 $ 118,380 $ 139,613 $ 131,575 $ 4,075 $ (114,800 ) Classified 28,590 33,857 46,519 25,683 28,377 (5,267 ) 213 Total criticized loans(1) $ 45,365 $ 46,557 $ 164,899 $ 165,296 $ 159,952 $ (1,192 ) $ (114,587 ) Criticized loans to total loans 0.69 % 0.74 % 2.62 % 2.64 % 2.56 % (0.05 ) (1.87 ) Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 19,369 $ 25,967 $ 35,458 $ 14,272 $ 15,248 $ (6,598 ) $ 4,121 Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing - - 112 - 242 - (242 ) Nonperforming loans(2) 19,369 25,967 35,570 14,272 15,490 (6,598 ) 3,879 Other real estate owned, net 1,995 - 117 117 772 1,995 1,223 Nonperforming assets(3) $ 21,364 $ 25,967 $ 35,687 $ 14,389 $ 16,262 $ (4,603 ) $ 5,102 Nonperforming assets to assets(2) 0.27 % 0.33 % 0.46 % 0.19 % 0.21 % -0.06 0.06 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.30 % 0.41 % 0.57 % 0.23 % 0.25 % -0.11 0.05 (1) Includes nonaccrual loans of $19.4 million, $24.1 million, $34.4 million, $13.4 million, and $13.6 million as of Q3-25, Q2-25, Q1-25, Q4-24, and Q3-24, respectively. (2)Excludes a $27.2 million nonperforming loan held-for-sale as of September 30, 2024. (3) Excludes repossessed personal property of $0.4 million, $0.6 million, $0.7 million, $0.6 million, and $1.2 million as of Q3-25, Q2-25, Q1-25, Q4-24, and Q3-24, respectively.





As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Allowance for credit losses related to loans: Balance at beginning of period $ 66,756 $ 70,597 $ 70,147 $ 69,163 $ 67,729 Credit loss expense (recovery) on loans 2,543 7,523 2,396 855 2,310 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries 482 (11,364 ) (1,946 ) 129 (876 ) Balance at end of period $ 69,781 $ 66,756 $ 70,597 $ 70,147 $ 69,163 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) -0.03 % 0.73 % 0.13 % -0.01 % 0.06 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.07 % 1.06 % 1.12 % 1.12 % 1.11 % Allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet items: Balance at beginning of period $ 2,506 $ 2,399 $ 2,074 $ 1,984 $ 2,010 Credit loss expense (recovery) on off-balance sheet items (399 ) 107 325 90 (26 ) Balance at end of period $ 2,107 $ 2,506 $ 2,399 $ 2,074 $ 1,984 Unused commitments to extend credit $ 952,475 $ 915,847 $ 896,282 $ 782,587 $ 739,975 (1)Annualized

Corporate Developments

On July 24, 2025, Hanmi's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2025 third quarter of $0.27 per share. Hanmi paid the dividend on August 20, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2025.

Earnings Conference Call

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches, five loan production offices and three loan centers in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at .

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30, June 30, Percentage September 30, Percentage 2025 2025 Change 2024 Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 215,654 $ 380,050 -43.3 % $ 287,767 -25.1 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 904,721 918,094 -1.5 % 908,921 -0.5 % Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 6,512 49,611 -86.9 % 54,336 -88.0 % Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 6,458,478 6,239,201 3.5 % 6,188,581 4.4 % Accrued interest receivable 23,986 23,749 1.0 % 21,955 9.3 % Premises and equipment, net 20,340 20,607 -1.3 % 21,371 -4.8 % Customers' liability on acceptances 342 214 59.8 % 67 410.4 % Servicing assets 6,484 6,420 1.0 % 6,683 -3.0 % Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 11,031 11,031 0.0 % 11,031 0.0 % Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 16,385 0.0 % Bank-owned life insurance 56,382 56,985 -1.1 % 56,851 -0.8 % Prepaid expenses and other assets 136,416 140,016 -2.6 % 138,351 -1.4 % Total assets $ 7,856,731 $ 7,862,363 -0.1 % $ 7,712,299 1.9 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,087,132 $ 2,105,369 -0.9 % $ 2,051,790 1.7 % Interest-bearing 4,679,507 4,623,753 1.2 % 4,351,431 7.5 % Total deposits 6,766,639 6,729,122 0.6 % 6,403,221 5.7 % Accrued interest payable 34,219 30,567 11.9 % 52,613 -35.0 % Bank's liability on acceptances 342 214 59.8 % 67 410.4 % Borrowings 62,500 127,500 -51.0 % 300,000 -79.2 % Subordinated debentures 130,309 130,960 -0.5 % 130,478 -0.1 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 83,172 81,166 2.5 % 89,211 -6.8 % Total liabilities 7,077,181 7,099,529 -0.3 % 6,975,590 1.5 % Stockholders' equity: Common stock 34 34 0.0 % 34 0.0 % Additional paid-in capital 593,768 592,825 0.2 % 589,567 0.7 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (47,959 ) (54,511 ) 12.0 % (55,140 ) 13.0 % Retained earnings 381,183 367,251 3.8 % 340,718 11.9 % Less treasury stock (147,476 ) (142,765 ) -3.3 % (138,470 ) -6.5 % Total stockholders' equity 779,550 762,834 2.2 % 736,709 5.8 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,856,731 $ 7,862,363 -0.1 % $ 7,712,299 1.9 %



Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Percentage September 30, Percentage 2025 2025 Change 2024 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 95,691 $ 92,589 3.4 % $ 92,182 3.8 % Interest on securities 6,592 6,261 5.3 % 5,523 19.4 % Dividends on FHLB stock 357 354 0.8 % 356 0.3 % Interest on deposits in other banks 2,586 2,129 21.5 % 2,356 9.8 % Total interest and dividend income 105,226 101,333 3.8 % 100,417 4.8 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 42,244 41,924 0.8 % 47,153 -10.4 % Interest on borrowings 324 684 -52.6 % 1,561 -79.2 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,579 1,586 -0.4 % 1,652 -4.4 % Total interest expense 44,147 44,194 -0.1 % 50,366 -12.3 % Net interest income before credit loss expense 61,079 57,139 6.9 % 50,051 22.0 % Credit loss expense 2,145 7,631 -71.9 % 2,286 -6.2 % Net interest income after credit loss expense 58,934 49,508 19.0 % 47,765 23.4 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,160 2,169 -0.4 % 2,311 -6.5 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,551 1,461 6.2 % 1,254 23.7 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 1,857 2,160 -14.0 % 1,544 20.3 % Other operating income 4,312 2,281 89.0 % 3,329 29.5 % Total noninterest income 9,880 8,071 22.4 % 8,438 17.1 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 22,163 22,069 0.4 % 20,851 6.3 % Occupancy and equipment 4,507 4,344 3.8 % 4,499 0.2 % Data processing 3,860 3,727 3.6 % 3,839 0.5 % Professional fees 1,978 1,725 14.7 % 1,492 32.6 % Supplies and communications 423 515 -17.9 % 538 -21.4 % Advertising and promotion 712 798 -10.8 % 631 12.8 % Other operating expenses 3,714 3,169 17.2 % 3,230 15.0 % Total noninterest expense 37,357 36,347 2.8 % 35,080 6.5 % Income before tax 31,457 21,232 48.2 % 21,123 48.9 % Income tax expense 9,396 6,115 53.7 % 6,231 50.8 % Net income $ 22,061 $ 15,117 45.9 % $ 14,892 48.1 % Basic earnings per share: $ 0.73 $ 0.50 $ 0.49 Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.73 $ 0.50 $ 0.49 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 29,830,475 29,948,836 29,968,004 Diluted 29,880,865 30,054,456 30,033,679 Common shares outstanding 29,975,371 30,176,568 30,196,755

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Percentage 2025 2024 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 279,168 $ 274,608 1.7 % Interest on securities 19,022 15,717 21.0 % Dividends on FHLB stock 1,071 1,075 -0.4 % Interest on deposits in other banks 6,554 7,270 -9.8 % Total interest and dividend income 305,815 298,670 2.4 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 124,727 139,286 -10.5 % Interest on borrowings 3,032 5,112 -40.7 % Interest on subordinated debentures 4,746 4,948 -4.1 % Total interest expense 132,505 149,346 -11.3 % Net interest income before credit loss expense 173,310 149,324 16.1 % Credit loss expense 12,496 3,474 259.7 % Net interest income after credit loss expense 160,814 145,850 10.3 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 6,546 7,189 -8.9 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 4,409 3,945 11.8 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 6,018 4,669 28.9 % Other operating income 8,703 8,425 3.3 % Total noninterest income 25,676 24,228 6.0 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 65,204 62,870 3.7 % Occupancy and equipment 13,301 13,643 -2.5 % Data processing 11,374 11,076 2.7 % Professional fees 5,171 5,134 0.7 % Supplies and communications 1,455 1,710 -14.9 % Advertising and promotion 2,094 2,207 -5.1 % Other operating expenses 10,090 10,160 -0.7 % Total noninterest expense 108,689 106,800 1.8 % Income before tax 77,801 63,278 23.0 % Income tax expense 22,951 18,772 22.3 % Net income $ 54,850 $ 44,506 23.2 % Basic earnings per share: $ 1.82 $ 1.47 Diluted earnings per share: $ 1.82 $ 1.47 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 29,905,265 30,048,748 Diluted 29,955,366 30,117,269 Common shares outstanding 29,975,371 30,196,755

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 6,304,435 $ 95,691 6.03 % $ 6,257,741 $ 92,589 5.93 % $ 6,112,324 $ 92,182 6.00 % Securities (2) 985,888 6,592 2.70 % 993,975 6,261 2.55 % 986,041 5,523 2.27 % FHLB stock 16,385 358 8.65 % 16,385 354 8.65 % 16,385 356 8.65 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 239,993 2,585 4.27 % 200,266 2,129 4.26 % 183,027 2,356 5.12 % Total interest-earning assets 7,546,701 105,226 5.54 % 7,468,367 101,333 5.44 % 7,297,777 100,417 5.48 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 53,144 53,977 54,843 Allowance for credit losses (67,851 ) (70,222 ) (67,906 ) Other assets 252,039 250,241 251,421 Total assets $ 7,784,033 $ 7,702,363 $ 7,536,135 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing $ 86,839 $ 38 0.17 % $ 81,308 $ 29 0.15 % $ 83,647 $ 31 0.15 % Money market and savings 2,122,967 17,238 3.22 % 2,109,221 17,342 3.30 % 1,885,799 17,863 3.77 % Time deposits 2,494,285 24,968 3.97 % 2,434,659 24,553 4.05 % 2,427,737 29,259 4.79 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,704,091 42,244 3.56 % 4,625,188 41,924 3.64 % 4,397,183 47,153 4.27 % Borrowings 27,772 324 4.63 % 60,134 684 4.58 % 143,479 1,561 4.33 % Subordinated debentures 130,766 1,579 4.83 % 130,880 1,586 4.84 % 130,403 1,652 5.07 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,862,629 44,147 3.60 % 4,816,202 44,194 3.68 % 4,671,065 50,366 4.29 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 1,960,331 1,934,985 1,908,833 Other liabilities 142,592 140,053 171,987 Stockholders' equity 818,481 811,123 784,250 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,784,033 $ 7,702,363 $ 7,536,135 Net interest income $ 61,079 $ 57,139 $ 50,051 Cost of deposits 2.51 % 2.56 % 2.97 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 1.94 % 1.76 % 1.19 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.22 % 3.07 % 2.74 % (1) Includes average loans held for sale (2) Income calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 6,250,990 $ 279,168 5.97 % $ 6,113,214 $ 274,608 6.00 % Securities (2) 993,730 19,022 2.58 % 978,439 15,717 2.17 % FHLB stock 16,385 1,071 8.74 % 16,385 1,077 8.77 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 205,663 6,554 4.26 % 188,290 7,268 5.16 % Total interest-earning assets 7,466,768 305,815 5.48 % 7,296,328 298,670 5.47 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 53,596 56,217 Allowance for credit losses (69,233 ) (68,305 ) Other assets 250,485 249,517 Total assets $ 7,701,616 $ 7,533,757 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing $ 82,533 $ 95 0.15 % $ 85,158 $ 92 0.14 % Money market and savings 2,090,118 51,016 3.26 % 1,849,053 51,740 3.74 % Time deposits 2,425,309 73,616 4.06 % 2,462,779 87,454 4.74 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,597,960 124,727 3.63 % 4,396,990 139,286 4.23 % Borrowings 88,561 3,032 4.58 % 158,419 5,112 4.31 % Subordinated debentures 130,788 4,746 4.84 % 130,244 4,948 5.06 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,817,309 132,505 3.68 % 4,685,653 149,346 4.26 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 1,930,659 1,904,611 Other liabilities 142,425 166,372 Stockholders' equity 811,223 777,121 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,701,616 $ 7,533,757 Net interest income $ 173,310 $ 149,324 Cost of deposits 2.55 % 2.95 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 1.80 % 1.21 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.11 % 2.74 % (1) Includes average loans held for sale (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This non-GAAP measure is used by management in the analysis of Hanmi's capital strength. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders' equity. Banking and financial institution regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders' equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. Management believes the presentation of this financial measure excluding the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the capital strength of Hanmi.

The following table reconciles this non-GAAP performance measure to the GAAP performance measure for the periods indicated:

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share, per share data and ratios)

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Assets $ 7,856,731 $ 7,862,363 $ 7,729,035 $ 7,677,925 $ 7,712,299 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (11,031 ) (11,031 ) (11,031 ) (11,031 ) (11,031 ) Tangible assets $ 7,845,700 $ 7,851,332 $ 7,718,004 $ 7,666,894 $ 7,701,268 Stockholders' equity (1) $ 779,550 $ 762,834 $ 751,485 $ 732,174 $ 736,709 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (11,031 ) (11,031 ) (11,031 ) (11,031 ) (11,031 ) Tangible stockholders' equity (1) $ 768,519 $ 751,803 $ 740,454 $ 721,143 $ 725,678 Stockholders' equity to assets 9.92 % 9.70 % 9.72 % 9.54 % 9.55 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.80 % 9.58 % 9.59 % 9.41 % 9.42 % Common shares outstanding 29,975,371 30,176,568 30,233,514 30,195,999 30,196,755 Tangible common equity per common share $ 25.64 $ 24.91 $ 24.49 $ 23.88 $ 24.03 (1)There were no preferred shares outstanding at the periods indicated.

Preprovision Net Revenue

Preprovision net revenue is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP measure is used by management to measure Hanmi's core operational performance, excluding the impact of provisions for loan losses. By isolating preprovision net revenue, management can better understand the Company's profitability and make more informed strategic decisions. Preprovision net revenue is calculated adding income tax expense and credit loss expense to net income. Management believes this financial measure highlights the Company's net revenue activities and operational efficiency, excluding unpredictable credit loss expense.

The following table details the Company's preprovision net revenues, which are non-GAAP measures, for the periods indicated:

Preprovision Net Revenue (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages)

Percentage Change September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Q3-25 Q3-25 Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 vs. Q2-25 vs. Q3-24 Net income $ 22,061 $ 15,117 $ 17,672 $ 17,695 $ 14,892 Add back: Credit loss expense 2,145 7,631 2,721 945 2,286 Income tax expense 9,396 6,115 7,441 7,632 6,231 Preprovision net revenue $ 33,602 $ 28,863 $ 27,834 $ 26,272 $ 23,409 16.4 % 43.5 %





