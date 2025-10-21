Getty Realty Corp. Announces Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

This represents the 12th consecutive year that Getty has increased its cash dividend to common shareholders.

About Getty Realty Corp .

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of June 30, 2025, the Company's portfolio included 1,137 freestanding properties located in 44 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.