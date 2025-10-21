Exagen Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On November 4, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of innovative autoimmune testing, will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, before the market opens on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. John Aballi, Exagen's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Black, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the company's results at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT).

Conference Call & Webcast:



U.S. dial-in: 201-389-0918

International dial-in: 877-407-0890 Webcast: Available via the Exagen investor relations website at exagen



Replay: A telephone replay will be available until Tuesday, November 18, 2025:



U.S. replay: 201-612-7415

International replay: 877-660-6853

Replay passcode: 13756599 Webcast: A recoding of the webcast will be available one hour after the call concludes via the Exagen investor relations website at



About Exagen Inc.

Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN) is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostics, committed to transforming care for patients with chronic and debilitating autoimmune conditions. Based in San Diego County, California, Exagen's mission is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision-making and improve clinical outcomes through its innovative testing portfolio. The company's flagship product, AVISE® CTD, enables clinicians to more effectively diagnose complex autoimmune conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Sjögren's disease earlier and with greater accuracy. Exagen's CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory specializes in the testing of rheumatic diseases, delivering precise and timely results, supported by a suite of AVISE-branded tests for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring. With a focus on research, innovation, education, and patient-centered care, Exagen is dedicated to addressing the ongoing challenges of autoimmune disease management.

Contact:

