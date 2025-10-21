Exagen Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On November 4, 2025
Conference Call & Webcast:
- U.S. dial-in: 201-389-0918 International dial-in: 877-407-0890 Webcast: Available via the Exagen investor relations website at exagen
Replay: A telephone replay will be available until Tuesday, November 18, 2025:
- U.S. replay: 201-612-7415 International replay: 877-660-6853 Replay passcode: 13756599 Webcast: A recoding of the webcast will be available one hour after the call concludes via the Exagen investor relations website at
About Exagen Inc.
Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN) is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostics, committed to transforming care for patients with chronic and debilitating autoimmune conditions. Based in San Diego County, California, Exagen's mission is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision-making and improve clinical outcomes through its innovative testing portfolio. The company's flagship product, AVISE® CTD, enables clinicians to more effectively diagnose complex autoimmune conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Sjögren's disease earlier and with greater accuracy. Exagen's CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory specializes in the testing of rheumatic diseases, delivering precise and timely results, supported by a suite of AVISE-branded tests for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring. With a focus on research, innovation, education, and patient-centered care, Exagen is dedicated to addressing the ongoing challenges of autoimmune disease management.
For more information, visit or follow Exagen on LinkedIn.
Contact:Ryan Douglas
Exagen Inc.
...
