Reed's Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call For November 4 At 8:30 A.M. ET
Reed's management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 717-1738
International dial-in number: (646) 307-1865
Conference ID: 71678
Webcast: Reed's Q3 2025 Conference Call
Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the Company's investor relations team at (720) 330-2829.
The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company's website at .
About Reed's, Inc.
Reed's is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and better-for-you sodas. Established in 1989, Reed's is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed's®, Virgil's® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The Company's beverages are now sold in over 32,000 stores nationwide.
Reed's is known as America's original ginger beer brand. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, Reed's portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to- drink ginger mules and hard ginger ales in both classic and zero sugar varieties. The brand also recently launched a new functional soda line featuring adaptogenic ingredients.
Virgil's® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and Cola.
Flying Cauldron® is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, or caffeine.
For more information, visit drinkreeds, and.
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D'Souza
Elevate IR
...
(720) 330-2829
Legal Disclaimer:
